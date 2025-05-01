Little East Men's Tennis Tournament Preview

By Jim Fenton

Bridgewater, Mass. – The Tennis team Herenteam of Bridgewater State University starts on Thursday afternoon at home the defense of the Little East Conference Tournament Championship.

The second placed bears (7-4, 5-1 in the conference) will organize the third placed University of Massachusetts Boston (7-7, 4-2) in the Rosen Memorial Tennis Courts at 3.30 p.m.

The winners will play in the title round against either top-ranking Rhode Island College (10-1, 6-0) or fourth placed Western Connecticut State (8-8, 3-3).

BSU won his first Little East Tourney title in the current format last season and defeated Umass Boston, 5-0, in the semi-final and Ric, 5-1, in the final as the number 1 seed.

The bears deserved a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in the program history, where they lost from MIT, 5-0, in Vermont.

BSU entered the late season with a three-match extraction streak since he lost to Ric, 6-3, on 15 April in Providence, Ri de Bears won last Friday in Umass Boston to break a second place and they earn the number 2 seed and a first round bye.

“We feel good to enter,” said BSU coach David Purpura. “We have had a strong spring. It is clearly different from last year. We will not come as number 1 seed in the late season, but we play tennis well.

“I think our experience as the last year of making a deep run and winning the LEC will benefit many of our boys. The experience they have will be huge for our juniors and seniors to introduce our new boys into the late season.”

Junior Adam Beatrice (Rockland, Mass.) Realized to number 1 singles after last season at number 2 and is 5-5, including 3-2 in the conference while he dealt with an injury and an illness in the spring.

“He really fought at the number 1 place and I feel that he can win on every day,” said Purpura.

Junior Tom Ayson (Plymouth, Mass.) Last season went from number 3 to no. 2 singles and is 6-5, 4-2 in the conference, while transfer student Khiem Nguyen (Burlington, vt.), A second-year student, has played number 3 singles and is 6-5, 5-1 in the Kleine East.

Second -year Anthony Lucas (Weymouth, Mass.) Was singles at number 6 during this season, but moved to No. 4 and is 8-3 general, 5-3 in the conference.

First -year Tyler Rocchio (Attleboro, Mass.) Is number 5 and is 8-1, 7-1 in the conference.

Junior Ryan Hebert (Taunton, Mass.) And Senior Matthew Krampf (Littleton, mass.) Have contributed to singles. The double teams have been a strong point for BSU with Hebert and Rocchio with 5-0 and the pairs of Beatrice and Nguyen Plus Ayson and Lucas who post 4-1 records.

“Our doubles have come strong,” said Purpura. “We wiped the doubles against Umass Boston and that gave them faith in singles where we played well.”

Umass Boston went to the semi-final round on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory at Salem State University.

“They are a talented team with a bunch of young players who are not going to lose anything,” said Purpura. “They let us work a week ago. Everything can happen in these Playoff competitions.”

BSU wrote history by going to the NCAAs a year ago and an experienced group is two wins removed from making a repeat trip to the national tournament.

“The hope is that we have been tested and ready to go and our depth will be a force for us,” said Purpura. “We are just as talented as last year, but the conference got better.”