With my head on my pillow I can clearly hear it. The soft, smooth sound of their small ghost wings rub together. The notes are over and over again. As I concentrate on the melody, the low drunk of a part of our house enters the piece, and added a depth that I had not realized I was missing. I listen for a few minutes and then switch in bed. When I put my head down again, the music has disappeared. Now I can only guard our Babys Sound Machine, the Fan and our toddlers who create a triangle of white noise around me.

I have heard the Ghost Cricket Orchestra only a few times before. An unmistakable, clear and clear melody that sounds like small violins in the distance or somehow straight in my ear. It is not possible to say which night it will appear, and no explanation why I hear it. Perhaps it is a pattern of frequencies in our white sound that I can only hear if my head is just right on my pillow. Maybe it's completely in my imagination. Or maybe it is really an orchestra of small, invisible crickets that serenaden me while I make the brave attempt to fall asleep, knowing that our baby could become next to me in his cradle, would need me for food or comfort at any time.

As a Singer/Songwriter and Music Teacher you could say that I have a lot of experience with listening. In my student voices I can hear things like when they have to relax their tongue, when their sound is in their throat again or resonates, and if they have to create more openness in their mouths. Instead of just hearing singing, I hear how their bodies work for or against them, how their emotions play in their sound and what could help them sing more freely and openly.

Listening, especially so, is something funny. It is very different from hearing. When my toddler plays with his construction site Duplo Set, it may be very good that he hears me tell that it is time for lunch vive times, but it is certainly true that he does not listen. What Pauline Oliveros listens deeply, a concept she has investigated through musical scores that read as poetic prompts in her book, Sonic meditations“ On the other hand, intentionally not only all the sounds around us, how everyday, but also their relationship and their meaning are assumed. By listening in this way, we can grow in our understanding of ourselves and others and the world around us.

One of Oliverass Sonic Meditations is for example: take a walk at night. Walk so quietly that the bottom of your feet are ears. Another is known if you are ever a child (or larger person) that repeats a word until it sounds ridiculous and absurd: listen to a sound until you no longer recognize it. Oliveras hoped that these meditations would bring people an increased sense of consciousness and a more relaxed inner state.

As soon as we listen in this way, it is true that we can notice so much more. However, we should not stop at a new appreciation for sounds that we have ever taken for granted, or even in a more in -depth understanding of our environment. Once we listen deeply, there is something else in all the sound that is actually to belong.

When the prophet Elijah stood on the edge of the mountain, he heard many incredible sounds, a big wind, an earthquake, a fire. There was undoubtedly a lot to be noticed and thinking in all. But it was the soft whisper, the silent, small voice that was the voice of God.

What does a silent voice say? What do we hear in a soft whisper? And how do we remember listening to it, in our always-noisier world? There are at least a few ways that I have been able to discover this soft voice that spoke to me.

The first is the way of love. When we listen, our other senses participate in both and our hearing. I can see grief on your face, even when I hear it in your voice. I can feel that you go off or off, even in the dark. From the word choices of someone I love, I can measure if they are tense, relaxed or curious. More than that, I can hear a voice in my own heart and spirit that I could not call my own if I did something, even unintentionally, to hurt someone else or hurt myself. I can ignore it because the sound can be small and gentle, but I ignore it at my own risk, because the implication is provided and all -knowing. The soft voice says, love your neighbor.

Another is the way of truth. We all have a different degree of what we call common sense, but we all know what it is, and hopefully we all have part of it. When we test reality with an of a child who sees or their doing wings will really enable them to fly from the bank, pushes (or hits) us back. When we take a chance and tell a lie, the complications and reverberation whisper to us that nothing is simpler than the truth. The soft voice says, tell the truth and live in it.

Finally, the way of beauty. Artists have a unique way of listening. We like to see, hear and explore what something says, what the heart of a work of art or story or song is. We are sensitive to the world around us, so that we can express something unique about it through our medium given. When I write a song, much of what I do is not just listening to what I play or sing, but what should come after that until this moment has never existed, and even at that moment there is only like the Ghost Cricket Orchestra, in the ear of my mind and soul. In this way I have the feeling that my songs don't really come from me, but from somewhere and someone else. The soft voice says, create, as you are made.

If we are willing to listen, even in silence or even in chaos, we might learn what we listen to. Not only a deeper connection with our humanity, or a meditative appreciation of existence, as beautiful and important as those things can be. No, we listen because someone speaks. We listen because something is said at any time and in every soft whisper.

I can recognize the sound of my babies, even if there are other crying little ones in the room. I can tell the voice of AI (at least, ID, I would like to hope until the technology becomes even more advanced and creepier). Similarly, I know God's voice through the ways of love, truth and beauty that echoes when he speaks. Just like the Ghost Cricket Orchestra, the complicated patterns of beauty, of love and truth appear to our listening hearts as a conversation with the one who cherishes us the most, the one who knows us the best and wants what is best for us. May we calm enough so that we can hear it.

Image Credit: Leon Wyczkowski, “Spring” (1931) via Getarchive