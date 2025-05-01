Sports
The Ghost Cricket Orchestra – Front Porch Republic
With my head on my pillow I can clearly hear it. The soft, smooth sound of their small ghost wings rub together. The notes are over and over again. As I concentrate on the melody, the low drunk of a part of our house enters the piece, and added a depth that I had not realized I was missing. I listen for a few minutes and then switch in bed. When I put my head down again, the music has disappeared. Now I can only guard our Babys Sound Machine, the Fan and our toddlers who create a triangle of white noise around me.
I have heard the Ghost Cricket Orchestra only a few times before. An unmistakable, clear and clear melody that sounds like small violins in the distance or somehow straight in my ear. It is not possible to say which night it will appear, and no explanation why I hear it. Perhaps it is a pattern of frequencies in our white sound that I can only hear if my head is just right on my pillow. Maybe it's completely in my imagination. Or maybe it is really an orchestra of small, invisible crickets that serenaden me while I make the brave attempt to fall asleep, knowing that our baby could become next to me in his cradle, would need me for food or comfort at any time.
As a Singer/Songwriter and Music Teacher you could say that I have a lot of experience with listening. In my student voices I can hear things like when they have to relax their tongue, when their sound is in their throat again or resonates, and if they have to create more openness in their mouths. Instead of just hearing singing, I hear how their bodies work for or against them, how their emotions play in their sound and what could help them sing more freely and openly.
Listening, especially so, is something funny. It is very different from hearing. When my toddler plays with his construction site Duplo Set, it may be very good that he hears me tell that it is time for lunch vive times, but it is certainly true that he does not listen. What Pauline Oliveros listens deeply, a concept she has investigated through musical scores that read as poetic prompts in her book, Sonic meditations“ On the other hand, intentionally not only all the sounds around us, how everyday, but also their relationship and their meaning are assumed. By listening in this way, we can grow in our understanding of ourselves and others and the world around us.
One of Oliverass Sonic Meditations is for example: take a walk at night. Walk so quietly that the bottom of your feet are ears. Another is known if you are ever a child (or larger person) that repeats a word until it sounds ridiculous and absurd: listen to a sound until you no longer recognize it. Oliveras hoped that these meditations would bring people an increased sense of consciousness and a more relaxed inner state.
As soon as we listen in this way, it is true that we can notice so much more. However, we should not stop at a new appreciation for sounds that we have ever taken for granted, or even in a more in -depth understanding of our environment. Once we listen deeply, there is something else in all the sound that is actually to belong.
When the prophet Elijah stood on the edge of the mountain, he heard many incredible sounds, a big wind, an earthquake, a fire. There was undoubtedly a lot to be noticed and thinking in all. But it was the soft whisper, the silent, small voice that was the voice of God.
What does a silent voice say? What do we hear in a soft whisper? And how do we remember listening to it, in our always-noisier world? There are at least a few ways that I have been able to discover this soft voice that spoke to me.
The first is the way of love. When we listen, our other senses participate in both and our hearing. I can see grief on your face, even when I hear it in your voice. I can feel that you go off or off, even in the dark. From the word choices of someone I love, I can measure if they are tense, relaxed or curious. More than that, I can hear a voice in my own heart and spirit that I could not call my own if I did something, even unintentionally, to hurt someone else or hurt myself. I can ignore it because the sound can be small and gentle, but I ignore it at my own risk, because the implication is provided and all -knowing. The soft voice says, love your neighbor.
Another is the way of truth. We all have a different degree of what we call common sense, but we all know what it is, and hopefully we all have part of it. When we test reality with an of a child who sees or their doing wings will really enable them to fly from the bank, pushes (or hits) us back. When we take a chance and tell a lie, the complications and reverberation whisper to us that nothing is simpler than the truth. The soft voice says, tell the truth and live in it.
Finally, the way of beauty. Artists have a unique way of listening. We like to see, hear and explore what something says, what the heart of a work of art or story or song is. We are sensitive to the world around us, so that we can express something unique about it through our medium given. When I write a song, much of what I do is not just listening to what I play or sing, but what should come after that until this moment has never existed, and even at that moment there is only like the Ghost Cricket Orchestra, in the ear of my mind and soul. In this way I have the feeling that my songs don't really come from me, but from somewhere and someone else. The soft voice says, create, as you are made.
If we are willing to listen, even in silence or even in chaos, we might learn what we listen to. Not only a deeper connection with our humanity, or a meditative appreciation of existence, as beautiful and important as those things can be. No, we listen because someone speaks. We listen because something is said at any time and in every soft whisper.
I can recognize the sound of my babies, even if there are other crying little ones in the room. I can tell the voice of AI (at least, ID, I would like to hope until the technology becomes even more advanced and creepier). Similarly, I know God's voice through the ways of love, truth and beauty that echoes when he speaks. Just like the Ghost Cricket Orchestra, the complicated patterns of beauty, of love and truth appear to our listening hearts as a conversation with the one who cherishes us the most, the one who knows us the best and wants what is best for us. May we calm enough so that we can hear it.
Image Credit: Leon Wyczkowski, “Spring” (1931) via Getarchive
|
Sources
2/ https://www.frontporchrepublic.com/2025/05/the-ghost-cricket-orchestra/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The complainant bears witness to the process of sexual violence on hockey
- Here's how China could retaliate against American prices
- What is Trump doing still popular?
- The substitution of Letjen Kunto Arief is considered full of political interests, TB Hasanuddin doubts that the professionalism and integrity of the commander TNI
- No. 21 Womens Tennis returns to Miac Playoff Championship with 4-0 win over St. Olaf
- Harry Prince BBC's new “reconciliation” with the royal family of BBC
- Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at major tourist attractions – Toronto
- British Weather: As the temperature drops sharply, the bank vacation in May | British news
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Trump doubles on the threat of ending Harvards tax exemption | News
- Now, the American vice-president, JD Vance, gives the update of the commercial agreement in India, explains the PM Modi Tough negotiator | World News
- Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?