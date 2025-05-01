Sports
College Football Top 25 Big 12 Takeaways: Arizona State Lack of respect?
ASU Football Wr Malik McClain discusses RedShirt season, the coming year
Arizona State Football Wide Receiver Malik McClain explains how it was last year Redschirt and what he does to prepare for 2025.
After the spring training, USA Today Sports has unveiled a new top 25 of the University Football, and it offers a number of very interesting collection restaurants with regard to the BIG 12 conference.
The biggest, in our opinion?
Arizona State'S rank under Big 12 teams.
The site has the Sun Devils no. 21 in the ranking, behind three other Big 12 schools. Five Big 12 teams made the list. Are the Sun Devils overlooked after winning the Big 12 last season?
From the ranking of ASU Football it wrote: “Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils want to build on surprising success last year. While RB Cam Skattebo is leaving, QB Sam Leavitt is ready to get more control over the attack. The Big 12 wait to see if Asu was a one -year -old miracle or a program on the point of something much.”
Big 12 football match Picks:Arizona | Arizona State | Baylor | Byu | Cincinnati | Colorado | Houston | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas Tech | UCF | Utah | West Virginia | Projected Big 12 Standing, Records, Records
Will Big 12 Calance become in the Top 25 ranking?
Another collection meals?
Big 12 -fans will probably feel that the competition is still not being respected and authorized.
Kansas State Is the top team of the competition, but it comes to number 12 in the ranking, behind three Big Ten teams, five seconds, two ACC teams and Notre Dame.
Or Kansas State, it wrote: “Were going to roll the dice on qb avery johnson bar a big step in his second season as the starter after some highs and low last season. More consistency from him should should make the growd RDY TAYD ROLAN DYLAN TAKDE TAKDE TAKTER ALAN TAKE INLANY TAKE INYLAN Jayce Brown One of the Top Receivers in the Big 12. LB Austin Romaine and DB VJ Payne, The Team's Top Two Tackler's, Return for a Defense that should go back to a level that is good enough to compete and win the conference championship. “
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Odds of the University Football Championship:Big 12 | Big ten | SEC | ACC | National title | Heisman Trophy Odds
Kansas State, Byu Best teams in BIG 12 in 2025?
The ranking of the BIG 12 teams is also interesting, with Byu the second ranked team of the conference at number 17, Iowa State The third BIG 12 team at No. 20 and TCU is number 24 in the ranking.
Van Byu wrote it: “Jake Retzlaff is back for his second full season from Quarterback and will lead an attack that should be the best in BIG 12, with a quality depth in the decline and recipient.
Big 12 football schedule:Per week per team Power of schedule -rankings Power rankings Top games
Where is Texas Tech in the Top 25 ranking?
A noticeable part of the ranking, as it also relates to the BIG 12 conference, is who is not in the top 25.
Texas Tech is absent from the ranking, even though it is third in the chances of Betmgm Sportsbook to win the conference behind the state of Kansas and the state of Arizona.
Baylor With BYU stands for fourth place in the opportunities to win the Big 12, just like Kansas, but they are not in the top 25 ranking list.
But the state of Iowa, which is for eighth place in Big 12 Championship ODDS, and TCU, which is 10th in those opportunities, are in the top 25.
Van TCU wrote it: “TCU was quietly back in the national statue after winning six of the seven games to end last season. QB Josh Hoover is ready to take a big step forward in his second year as the starter. The defense returns LineBackers Deal and Kaleb Elarmssss of the second year of the second year and looks at Jamel's second year
Does the big 12 more teams in college Football Top 25 earn 12?
The SEC and Big ten dominate the ranking, with the SEC nine schools landing in the top 25.
The Big ten has six, with the Big 12 Third with five. The ACC has three teams in the ranking. The remaining two teams in the poll are an independent (Notre Dame) and a Mountain West team (UNLV).
Does the sec really deserve to rank nine teams, especially when the ninth, Oklahoma, was 6-7 last season? Do the Big ten Six earn, with the sixth, Nebraska, who comes from a 7-6 record in 2024?
Big 12 football fans keep thinking about those questions and others, because they are anxiously waiting for the beginning of the 2025 season.
Click here to see the very early top 25 of the University Football of USA Today Sports.
Reach Jeremy Cluffatjeremy.cluff@arizonARepublic.com.
Support for local journalism: subscribe toazentral.comToday.
