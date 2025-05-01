



Usta Florida is proud to bring Nina Lindsey to the attention of the volunteer of the month in April! Nina is located in the Dante Fascell Tennis Center in South Miami and is not only a fierce competitor, but also a passionate and devoted volunteer who has had a lasting impact on the tennis community in South Florida. As a team captain and complaints assistant, Nina has led with both Heart and Hustle. Over the years she has been a variety of teams, including mixed doubles, adult and combo. Her leadership has brought her 8.5 more than 50 women's team to the USTA Florida Sectional Championships during the past three years. In 2022 her team claimed the title and twice they ended up as sectional finalists. When she is not on the field, Nina is in the classroom and he trains young spirits with the same dedication and spirit that she brings to tennis. My passion for competition and building companionship keeps me busy as a volunteer, she said. I am committed to growing the game in our region and acknowledge the need for volunteers who share the same enthusiasm. Ninas favorite tennis memory is winning her first state sections as a captain of mixed double, a moment that her drive and team-first attitude really illustrates. Her teammates speak volumes about her leadership. Nina has created a little more meaningful, a real community of different players who respect each other. She has taught us the importance to put our egos aside and to work together for the greater good of the team. Her example of selflessness and fairness in her leadership is a rare and priceless gift, her colleagues said. Usta Florida congratulates and thanks Nina for her dedication and time. Her contributions to the tennis community in South Florida continue to inspire the people around her. Interested in volunteering in tennis? Visit ustaflorida.com/volunteers For more information about available opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ustaflorida.com/miami-dade-countys-nina-lindsey-named-usta-florida-tennis-volunteer-of-the-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos