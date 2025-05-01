Caps' Taylor Raddysh testifies remotely in Hockey Canada Trial

Washington – capitals Vooruit Taylor Raddysh On Wednesday, the first active NHL player who testified in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Case that took place in London, Ontario became Ontario.

Raddysh, a member of the Canadian World Junior Team 2018 that was the Night of the Incident in London, but was not sued in the case, witnessed remotely from Arlington, Virginia. He was a healthy scratch for game 5 of the first round Playoff series of the Capitals against Montreal on Wednesday evening.

Raddysh participated in the morning skate and extra work afterwards, which is typical for players who would not be expected to be in the line -up. He was the strange man with Aliaksei Protas who returned from missing more than three weeks with a skate cut into his left foot.

The court rejected him at 4 p.m. because of the game, with the plan for Raddysh to return and answer more questions on Thursday morning. He was not on the ice for pregame -warming -Ups.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton are all not guilty of charges for sexual violence. MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.

Jury members On Wednesday, a screenshot was shown of what public prosecutors claim is a group cat between members of the team around 2.10 am that day. In it, prosecutors claim, McLeod asks if someone wants to be in a “three -way”, and then follows his hotel room number and heart: “I am in it.”

Raddyh testified that he was the one who took the screenshot but did not remember when the message came in or when he saw it for the first time. He was also asked about another series of screenshots that showed what he said were text messages between him and McLeod.

In one, dated June 19, 2018, at 2.15 am, McLeod is said to have told Raddysh that he would come to his room if he wanted a 'Gummer'. Raddysh told the court that he understood 'Gummer' to mean 'oral sex'. He didn't seem to answer the message.

Another screenshot of June 26, 1:57 PM, contained two messages from Raddysh to McLeod. “Bully just called me,” they said, followed by, “said there is an investigation.”

Raddysh said the court that he referred to a Hockey Canada staff member and that he understood the investigation to relate to 'that night in London'.

Raddysh said that he remembered very little of that night, even after judging transcriptions of interviews he had with the police in 2022 and lawyers in 2018. He said he had no reminder to go to a bar with some of his teammates after the event, but remembered that he had a video call with his then girlfriend, of which he was the next girlfriend.

He said he had no “full memory” to go to McLeod's room or how that came about, but remembered that he saw McLeod in the room with another teammate, Boris Katchouk, and a woman. Raddysh said he was “pretty sure” that the woman was in bed, but he could not remember how she was placed or that she was wearing clothes.

“Sitting here today, I can't remember,” said Raddysh, and added that he could not remember how long he stayed in the room, or why he left.