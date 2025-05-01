



Oxford has changed a lot since Ole Miss started planning upgrades to the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium four years ago. On December 31, 2021, the university announced that it would plunder the west side of the stadium and it would rebuild to bring huge seats, as well as new seats from the club and office space. That does not happen, but the construction is still taking place. On March 20, the Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees approved a renovation project with a revised scope. While the entire west side will not be broken down, Ole Miss Will construct new “founder Suites” at a level above the existing press box. The project is planned to be ready for the 2027 football season. “Just before zero was something, the plan to actually tear the west side all the way to the plate and to start a kind of start,” Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter told the Clarion Ledger. “We would do that in a perfect world. It is clearly dated and we need more space in the competitions and things like that. It is simply not feasible now to do that now.” The new suite level will be approximately 18,300 square feet. It will consist of suites, toilets and supporting spaces. The project also includes three new stair towers, two new lifts and upgrades to existing lifts. Ten suites are being built. Each costs $ 5 million in advance, plus annual payments of $ 130,000. Carter hopes to have artist profitable in the coming weeks. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “That is really the reason why this project jumped in the foreground,” he said. “We feel that not only annual income flows come out for this. We feel that we can build this for a prize where we can earn some money and put some money back in reserve. It is an income -producing project.” There is a waiting list to get to Ole Miss '90 current suites. “Some of the suites of the current founder will be taken over by current Suite holders,” said Carter. “Domino effect can enable others to get into normal suites.” Carter remains knowledge that the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is being outdated. The original construction was a three -year process that started in 1939. He said that Ole Miss Athletics is in communication with Chancellor Glenn Boyce about stadium -wide upgrades. “I hope that at some point we can view a total stadium master plan if you want,” said Carter. “While you look at our stadium, it is clearly very nice when it is full of a football match and everyone there is a great time, but when you walk around without fans there, it really starts to look in certain areas. We want to do some upgrades and renovations at some point.” Carter said that the suite construction is not terribly intrusive. He estimates that the basic work could start later in the summer. The construction will probably have to be done during the 2026 season to be ready for 2027. Sam Hutchens treats Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. E -Mail him at [email protected] or reach it on X on @Sam_Hutchens_

