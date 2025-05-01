Sports
No.15 Ladies Tennis visits No. 16 Wellesley in the semi -final of NewMac on Saturday
No. 15 Domen knowledge at no. 16 Wellesley
NewMac Tournament semi -final
Saturday 3 May | Noon
The Amy Batchelor '88, Trustee, Tennis Courts | Wellesley, Mass.
Series History
Babson is 14-34 all time against Wellesley in a series dating from 1989.
Since the fall of 2015, the Beavers have won four of their last five and 11 of the last 15 games between the teams.
Despite the success of the blue in the past decade, the Green and White 10 of his last 11 road races dropped versus the Crosstown -Rival with the only victory during this piece that will be reflected in 2018.
History after the season
Babson is 6-7 of all time against Wellesley in the play-offs of the conference and Saturday's game marks the eighth time that the teams will meet in the Newmac semi-finals that go back to the autumn of 2014.
The Beavers have won four consecutive and six of their last seven conference tournament matches versus the Blue, which includes a 5-0 triumph in 2024.
The Saturday game was played in the late season in Wellesley.
Last meeting
In a competition that lasted more than eight hours, the Blue gathered to win the last three singles points to beat Babson, 4-3, on 30 March in Wellesley, Mass.
The Beavers achieved 1-0 after double Olivia Sver at number one and first year Alessandra Cristiani At number three to build a 3-1 advantage in the game.
Suzanne Xu on number two, Nandini Patel at number five and Rianna Mariotti all gathered for victories for victories after dropping the opening set for Wellesley, who also received a Straight-Set Triumph from Sophie Buttorff on number four singles.
Scouting the Beavers
Thirdly placed and 15th ranked Babson (13-5) spent Tuesday to the NewMac semifinal for the 13th consecutive tournament with a 4-0 quarterfinals victory over sixth-placed wheaton on Tuesday.
Junior Grace Starcher recorded victories in both singles and Doubles, while Alessandra Cristiani and second -year -old Chaniel suffers Also recorded points in Singles for the Beavers, who won their 10th consecutive Playoff match for home homes.
In third place Olivia Sver is 23-4 general and 13-1 this spring at number one singles, 15th ranked junior Macei cristianiani is 22-1 in all matches and 12-0 at number two, Alessandra Cristiani is 18-7 general and 7-4 at number four, and Chaniel suffers is 17-7 in all competitions and 8-4 with third singles.
Olivia Sver And Macei cristianiani are 19-2 general and 12-1 at number one singles, Chaniel suffers And Alessandra Cristiani have become 9-6 at number two, and the duo of second-year students Kamal Dana and freshmen Mia Sorrentino His 4-2 this spring with three wins at number three.
Blue Explore
Second placed and 16th rank Wellesley (15-3), that makes, is the 19th consecutive Newmac Tournament-Halve Performance, concluded the regular season with a 7-0 win in Clark on April 22.
Mariotti, Patel, Kriti Saray and Veda Madhusudan were all winners in both Singles and Doubles for the Blue, who has recorded his most victories since the 2015-16 campaign and his first trip to the conference of the conference since the autumn of 2016 is looking.
Kotistha Modak is 9-4 at number one singles, XU is 13-6 general and 8-3 at number two, Sofia Corte-Real is 13-5 in all matches and 8-3 at number three, and Patel (15-4) leads the team in victories and went against competitions 4-2.
Modak and Corte-Real are 7-5 this spring at number one double, Mariotti and Emilee Pak are 7-2 with four wins at number two, and the duo of Gift and Sarav are 7-3 general and 4-2 on number three.
Beavers sweep newmac Weekly Awards
Macei cristiani was selected as the Singles player of the week of the competition for the second time this spring, while she and Olivia Sver Was the Doubles team of the Week of the Conference for the third time this season on Monday.
Cristiani was a 6-1, 6-0 winner about Wheaton's Greenlee at number one last Tuesday and then stuck 33-ranking Amy Cui van Amherst, 6-4, 6-4, at number two singles on Saturday.
Soffer and Cristiani ran their winning series to 10 games with victories over Greenlee and Ortiz from Wheaton and 22nd ranked Lily Dockchis and Delialia Friedman van Amherst on Saturday in a rematch of last year's NCAA doublesemifinals.
Breaking point
The 16th-arranged beavers want to follow in the footsteps of the 2022 program, which suffered a 6-3 regular loss of season in Wellesley before beating the blue in the semi-finals of the conference, only 11 days later, 5-3.
The only player in both teams who competed on Saturday who participated in the semi -final match 2022 Olivia SverThey combined with Adele Fernandez for an 8-6 victory over Number Dubbels before he records a 6-2, 7-5 triumph on number one singles.
Good luck after the season
Olivia Sver And Macei cristianianiThat is currently in third place in Division III, 6-0 are always number one double in the late season.
Soffer is 5-0 in Newmac and NCAA Tournament Play at number one singles, while Cristiani is 6-0 in her career at number two.
Beavers in the late season
Babson is always 8-10 in the semi-final of the NewMac tournament, but went on to six consecutive conference final that went back to 2018.
The Beavers have won five consecutive semi-final matches since 2018 and are 7-1 from the autumn of 2014.
The Green and White is 3-7 over his last 10 Newmac Tournament matches away from Babson Park dating from 2014.
Babson captured Newmac Tournament Championships in 2003 and 2014.
Streeken contains
Macei cristianiani has won 17 straight singles competitions, Olivia Sver has won 13 in a row, and both Starcher and Alessandra Cristiani have won five consecutive singles matches.
Junior Riya Matharoowho won the opening set at number five singles on Tuesday versus Wheaton, and classmate Shyla Khattar Both have won four singles matches in a row.
Olivia Sver And Macei cristiani Won 10 consecutive games at number one doubles, while Matharoo and Starcher won their fourth in a row on Tuesday at Third Doubles.
Trends to watch
The beavers are 13-2 in the year when winning the double point.
Babson is 11-1 in the year when he wins at number three double.
De Green and White is 9-0 in winning a victory at number five singles and 11-0 in capturing a point at number six singles.
Next
The winner of Saturday's game will be confronted with the top placed and seventh ranked MIT or fourth-placed Springfield in the Newmac final on Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://babsonathletics.com/news/2025/4/30/-15-womens-tennis-no-15-womens-tennis-visits-no-16-wellesley-in-the-newmac-semifinals-on-saturday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
