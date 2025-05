San Jose Hockey Arenas to get security upgrades

San Jose's leading hockey arena's arereeceivingsecurity upgradesto Improve Fan Safetyas presence is increasing steadily. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved $ 1 million in improvements for SAP Center and Sharks ICE at San Jose, including vehicle barriers and access controls, as well as important card access and detection systems. Of the $ 1 million assigned from the general fund, $ 515,000 goes to Sharks Ice and the remaining $ 485,000 will go to SAP Center. Improvements will benefit the hockey season 2025-26, which usually starts in October. The allocation comes that the San Jose Sharks ended the 2024-25 season earlier this month, together with the Hockey team of San Jose State University, which plays his matches at Sharks Ice. City officials created the San Jose Arena Authority As a non -profit in 1990 to offer administrative supervision on prominent sports facilitieschch such as SAP Center and Sharks Ice in San Jose. Chris Morrisey, executive director of the Arena Authority, said that security and safety are at the top of the list when he meets the Board of Directors of the Arena Authority. “The sharks are now doing an excellent job to keep people safe,” Morrisey told San Jos Spotlight. “The systems they have, together with the presence of the police for events, is very strong. To see that they have decided to make this type of investment to upgrade what they already have is progressive. You always have to think about safety.” Earlier this year, the CityAlso brought a pilot program for Cart-Innoundment Pilot Program outside SAP Center to tackle unauthorized suppliers. Asan Jose Sharks spokesperson refused a request to comment on the planned security upgrades. With both the SAP Center and the Sharks Ice in San Jose, which is in prominent parts of the city, Morrisey said that the improvements are not only important for fans to feel safe, but also to keep the danger far away. As executive director of the Arena Authority for more than 25 years, Morrisey said that he grew up in an era in which a stadium was surrounded by a sea of ​​parking away from the street. Now the arenas are on large traffic arteries. Every time a lot of money is spent for security, it is something that needs to be welcomed, he said.

District 6 councilor Michael Mulcahy, who represents where SAP Center is located, said that he supports raised financing. This promotion reflects the city that continues the collaboration with the San Jose Sharks to priorize a safe and hospitable environment for all visitors to SAP Center and Sharks Ice, he told San Jos Spotlight. Strengthening security measures is a shared responsibility, which strengthens our mutual dedication to public safety and a positive fan and customer experience. “ Please contact Vicente Vera [email protected] Or follow @Vicentejvera on X.

