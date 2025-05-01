Does Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Weather Report and how to view match live?





IPL 2025, RR vs Mi Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pitch-Weather Forecast Report: Rajasthan Royals '14-year sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the conversation of the cricket world since his sizzling 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in their previous IPL game. The young person will be his most difficult challenge in case if he is currently the best bowler in the world in the form of the Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (who will be accompanied by the equally formidable Trent Boult). RR, who still has a mathematical chance to stay alive in the PlayOFFS race, will try to take one game at a time when they take the third placed Mumbai Indians in their home country.

RR vs Mi Weather Report The temperature in Jaipur on Thursday is expected to be quite warm, whereby Mercurius rises to 41 degrees Celsius during the day, which according to the AccuWeather app drops to 27 degrees at 27 degrees. Story continues under this advertisement IPL 2025, RR vs Mi Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here RR vs Mi Pitch Report As witnessed by the last game played here, you can expect many runs from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium comic that this season has been the paradise of the batters. This is the same land where Suryavanshi had beaten the second fastest IPL century against Gujarat. With both teams with a considerable amount of large hitters, there will be a high score game on the expression. IPL 2025, RR vs Mi Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List Here RR vs Mi Live streaming Which channel will the live match broadcast between RR vs Mi? Story continues under this advertisement The IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match will be broadcast live on 1 May on 1 May on Star Sports Network. What time will the IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match Toss happen? The Worp for the IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match takes place at 7 p.m. What time does the IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match start? Story continues under this advertisement The IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match starts at 7.30 p.m. Where to catch the RR vs mi match live streaming in India? The live streaming of the IPL 2025 RR vs Mi Match will be available on the Jiohotstar app and website. RR vs Mi IPL 2025 Squads Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurgel (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheshing They, Sandepharma, Yudhvira Singa, Tawa, Tawa, Tawa, Tusa, Tusa, Tusa, Tusa, Tuya, Tuya, Tuya, Tuya, Tusya, Tusya, Tusya, Tusya, Tusya, Tusyaaaaaya, Tusayaa, Tusaya Dshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma Story continues under this advertisement Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickleton (W), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bour, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajprit Bumah, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Rajprit, Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Gever Jacobs, Krishnan Shrishjish

