The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced that no criminal prosecution is being established against the Canadian ice hockey player Matt Petgrave in connection with the dead From the American player Adam Johnson during a British Elite League match in October 2023.

Petgrave was arrested in November 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter after his skateblade Johnsons Neck met during open game in a match between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson was taken to the hospital, but died later. Thousands of fans had viewed the match in Sheffields Utilita Arena.

Petgrave was released for the next 17 months and saved seven times, while the South Yorkshire police continued their investigation. He had denied the allegations and the incident one tragic.

The decision ends a case that the ice hockey community has seized. It has also raised difficult legal questions about violence in sport, degrees of responsibility and how far the criminal law should intervene in such incidents.

Killing in professional sport are rare and criminal investigations are even rarer. Johnsons Death took place in an extremely fast and physical game where players wear knives on their feet and play routinely throughout the game.

Although this was an incident in the workplace, because both men were employees of their respective clubs, it was not handled by the Health and Safety Executive, as many fatal incidents were in other professions. Instead, the case was examined by Sheffield Council and the police of South Yorkshire.

The decision to arrest Petgrave surprised many in sport. It is understood to mean that all parties voluntarily collaborated with the investigation. What is often overlooked is that an arrest can help to protect the rights of the person investigated, to guarantee legal representation and to ask the police.

Nevertheless, many doubted the length of the process, in particular the delay of 17 months and repeated guarantees. For the families of both Johnson and Petgrave, the uncertainty has been long and painful.

What did the law on violence in sport see?

Sport enjoys a special relationship with the law, such as My research has investigated. Players are generally considered implicit permission for physical contact that would otherwise be unlawful as long as that will remain contact within the normal rules of the game.

Ice hockey, with its rapid collisions and culture of fighting on ice, clearly tests the limits of that permission. But where is the line between a legal part of the game and criminal behavior?

To submit a criminal charge, the CPS must be satisfied Two things. Firstly, there is sufficient evidence to offer a realistic chance of conviction. And secondly, that a prosecution would be in the public interest. In this case, neither of them were paid.



Associated Press/Alamy



Criminal convictions in sport are extremely rare. In one of the few British cases, a recreational ice hockey player, Macauley Stones, received one prison sentence for serious physical injury during a fight on ICE in 2017. In the trial, the judge criticized the legal vacuum This exists in contact sports such as ice hockey.

This gray area influences the test of the public interest, because all criminal cases risk complications due to the confused nature of permission. It is therefore not surprising that investigations into the death of Johnsons took so long, or that the decision was eventually taken to not accuse Petgrave with a crime.

Safety reforms

Johnsons Death has already led to a few promising changes in the safety of ice hockey players. Shortly after the incident, the coroner called to Nek protection to be mandatory for players.

Nek protectors, who help prevent injuries from skate magazines, were immediately enforced by the board of the board of the board and later adopted by the Elite Ice Hockey League in which Petgrave and Johnson played. They were also taken over by the International Ice Hockey Federation and the American Hockey League.

This quick response was perhaps surprising in a sport that has often been slow to take new safety measures. Helmets were not mandatory until the late 1970s in the Noord -Americas National Hockey League and were later confronted with visors.





The tragedy has also united the ice hockey community worldwide in increasing the consciousness of and funds to support the safety of players. Campaigns such as Adams Engelen have raised money for safety initiatives for players, including bidding bleeding kits To teams in the United Kingdom.

Although the criminal investigation has now been concluded, the broader legal questions are far from regulated. Without charges, the courts will not get the chance to investigate the role of implicit permission in this case. So no new legal precedent will be set. That task will probably fall for the sports files.

Some assume that because ice hockey is a minority sport in the UK, this case has few broader effects. But the legal precedent does not always remain within its original context. A statement about permission for violence in ice hockey could have had wrinkle effects on other high contact and combat sports, from rugby to boxing and beyond.

Johnsons Death shocked not only ice hockey fans, but also the wider sporting audience. And although no criminal case will be heard, the conversation about safety in risky sport is by no means over.