Century, Five-For: Mehidy joins Cricket's Elite in Test Win





Mehidy Hasan hit a century and took five wickets in a beautiful display with bat and ball to help them crush Zimbabwe

Mehidy Hasan has hit for a century and claimed five wickets in a stellar all-round display while Bangladesh was crushing through an innings and 106 runs in the second and final test. Mehidy became the third Bengalian player after Shakib Al Hasan and Sohag Gazi, and 39th General in World Cricket, to score for a century and to take a five-front in the same competition. He hit 104 before his second century when Bangladesh finished their first innings on 444 for a lead of 217 Run. Mehidy then took 5-32, his third five-wicket in two tests, because Zimbabwe was limited to 111 in 46.2 overs in an extended last session on the third day of Wednesday. It was a dominant display of the 27-year-old all-rounder // getty Left-arm Spinner Taijul Islam finished 3-42, after taking 6-60 in the first innings. Bangladesh earned a series of trek after losing the first test by three wickets. On becoming more and more deteriorated, the two spinners of Bangladesh Zimbabwe -stroke people came to be tormented and turned the ball cruel from the start. Opener Ben Curran was the only one who offered some resistance and scored 46 before he was the eighth Slagman. Skipper Craig Erhine (25) and Wellington Masakadza (10) were the only others who reached double digits, while three batters were out for a duck. Earlier Mehidy led the lower order astute after Bangladesh resumed on 7-191 and a 64-run lead. Taijul Islam and debutant Tanzim Hasan gave Mehidy support when the hosts were given a lead that seemed to be match -winning. Taijul scored 20 and added a 63-run partnership with Mehidy before Vincent Masekesa got him better. Mehidy then shared a 96-run partnership with Tanzim for the ninth Wicket and took the lead after 200 hours. Wessley Madhevere broke them out by firing Tanzim, who made 41 out of 80 balls. The resignation of Tanzim left Mehidy in the dark for his century because no. 11 Slagman Hasan Mahmud has no reputation as a seizure. However, he raised his century by cutting Madhevere past a short fine leg for a single. A tired shot against the slower delivery of Vincent Masekesa then cost him his wicket when the innings of Bangladesh came to an end. Masekesa ended with excellent figures of 5-115 during his debut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4256845/mehidy-hasan-zimbabwe-v-bangladesh-second-test-day-three-results-elite-allrounders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos