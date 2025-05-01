English football club to ban transgender women from women's football





CNN

–



Transgender Women will be excluded from playing in women's football in England, the English football club (FA) from 1 June Announced on Thursday.

We understand that this will be difficult for people who just want to play the game they love in the gender with which they identify, and we contact the registered transgender women who are currently playing to explain the changes and how they can remain involved in the game, the organizing body for football in Great -Britain said in a statement.

The FA clarified to CNN sports that this ban will influence all levels of women's football, from the professional game to the level of the base.

CNN understands that there are around 20 transgender women who can be made by this statement, all play in the amateur levels of the game.

The decision comes after the UK's Supreme Court ruled last month that the legal definition of Vrouw Transvrouwen excludes a case that is expected to influence accommodations for trans women in bathrooms, hospital departments, sports clubs and more.

The highest court of Britains unanimously ruled that the definition of a woman in equality legislation refers to a biological woman and biological sex, causing parties to arouse among gender -critical campaigners, but warnings that it was a worrying development for transgender people.

Only a few days before the ruling of 16 April of the UKS Supreme Court, the FA had updated its policy for transgender women who played in women's football to allow transvrouws who had their testosterone levels under 5.0 nanomolen per liter of blood for 12 months prior to a competition and then to continue to participate.

In the statement on Thursday, the FA said that her earlier policy, which allowed Trans Women to play in the Womens match, was based on the principle to make football accessible to as many people as possible and supported by expert legal advice, as well as falling in the laws described by UEFA and FIFA, the administrative bodies for respectively European and world -world.

CNN has contacted FIFA, UEFA and LGBTQ -activist group athlete -fellow comments.

This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science or the functioning of the policy in basic football, we would assess and change if necessary, the FA said.

The FAS announcement comes days after being Scottish counterpart did the same When banning transgender women to play football from the start of next season.

When CNN was contacted by CNN, LGBTQ -activist group Stonewall called the FAS and Scottish FAS decisions incredibly disappointing, referring to their earlier support for the Rainbow Laces campaign, aimed at increasing the inclusiveness in football.

The (decision) was taken too early before the implications of the rules of the highest courts have been worked through by lawyers and politicians or law, said a spokesperson for Stonewall.

Trans women young and old who love football will be deeply upset that they are no longer able to participate in games, at all levels. Transmensen remain protected under the law and must be treated with dignity and respect and this announcement lacks some detail about how those obligations will be honored.

Haste decisions, without a complete understanding of the practical implications and before any changes to the guidance have completed the necessary consultations and the parliamentary process, is not the answer.