Tennis star Jannik Sinner revealed that he was considering walking away from the sport about his recent doping suspension. The World No. 1 is approaching the end of a three -month ban that has twice been tested positively on forbidden drug clothes, an anabolic steroid, in March last year. The triple Grand SLAM champion previously escaped a ban when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that it had not failed to do the positive tests, and accepted that the contamination was caused by a physio that applied a freely available spray. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however, subsequently submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as a result of which Sinner accepted a suspension from 9 February to 4 May. In an interview with the Italian state broadcaster Rai, Sinner was asked if he was thinking about stepping away at any time during the test of tennis, which he said he had done. I remember the Australian Open this year, it wasn't a very happy time, said the 23-year-old. I didn't really feel at ease in the dressing room, where we were eating. Players looked at me differently. I said to myself: maybe I should take some free time after Australia. However, I didn't want (the ban). I had a hard time accepting these three months. Because I knew I did nothing wrong. So why do I have to pay this price? But then we discussed it with my lawyer and about what could have happened in the sausage case scenario and so we decided to accept it. The saga around the sinner has shown a spotlight on the current anti -doping protocols in tennis, in which various players express their concern about possible preferential treatment for the top stars. Sinner, for example, will not miss Grand Slam events during his ban. He also won the US

Open and Australian Open awaiting a judgment about his suspension. Recently Serena Williams said that she would have been banned for 20 years and Grand Slams would have been taken away if the same thing had happened to her. In the meantime, Novak Djokovic said that the whole thing was not a good picture for our sport. But while he is preparing to return to action, the Italian says that he is concentrating on his preparations before he returned to competitive action. I don't even want to answer. Everyone is free to say what they want, everyone can judge, but that's okay, Sinner said. It is important for me that I know how that happened, but especially what I experienced and it was very difficult. I don't wish to really pass someone as innocent, because it was not easy, but we are in a world where everyone can say what they want, so it's okay.

