



The renovation of $ 50 million Harold Alfond Arena received another boost on Wednesday with the announcement that Alumni David and Nancy Hunt of the University of Maine $ 1 million has promised for the current upgrades in the Hockey Arena schools in Orono. “Both Nancy and I wanted to give back to the college, where we met for the first time, and of the hockey program, which is in the neighborhood,” said David Hunt, a former hockey player of Umaine, in a press release from the school. Hunt was a defender for the Black Bears who scored seven goals and added 13 assists during his 88 games at the school. He graduated in 1984 with a degree in education. Nancy Hunt graduated in 1982 with a diploma in Business Administration. Her father, Thomas O. AugerStarted VIP Discount Auto Center and De Hunts helped to build that company with 50 locations in different states, according to the university's press release. “I am very grateful to the hunt for their generous promise,” said Umaine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy. Their support is a wonderful reflection of the impact of Umaine on their lives and the place of the university in their hearts. As part of the promise of $ 1 million, the Hunt family gets the name rights for the main entrance of the renewed Shawn Walsh Hockey Center while renovations in the Alfond Arena continue. David Hunt said he and his wife had discussions with senior associated athletic director for development and capital planning Seth WoodcockUniversity of Maine Foundation Associate Director of Planned Giving Karen Kemble and Umaine Head Coach Ben Ben Barr last fall, and the hunt are convinced that our contribution will now benefit the hockey program, making the University of Maine Hockey program a prominent destination. “ The current Arena renovation of $ 50 million remains on its way to be completed by the end of 2025 with sufficiently done on time to start the hockey season, said university officials during a tour of the project earlier this month. This is the first major upgrade to the 48-year-old Alfond Arena since 2011. The renovations include larger and improved changing rooms, more extensive training rooms, improved equipment and lounge spaces, a brand new concession ribune and a covered patio outside the stadium, among other things improvements. “We are so grateful for the use of David and Nancy, not only for their Alma Mater, but also for the ice hockey program and our vision of Maine Athletics,” said Umaine Director of Athletics Jude Killy. “Their generosity is playing a role to really make a difference and make everything possible, here at Umaine.”

