



The Australian Cricket Great David Boon says that he felt privileged to stay connected with international cricket and walked away with mixed emotions after an officer of in his 396th and last match as a competition referee. Boon, who scored more than 13,000 points for Australia in Tests and ODIs, ended in Chattogram, where hosts defeated Bangladesh Zimbabwe and knocked down the curtain at 14 years Globe Hopping after his gaming career. Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer. The 64-year-old, who will now come to Cricket Australia as a administrative director, said he hoped he made a difference and contributed to the official world competition. Boon officied in 87 tests, 183 ODIs and 119 T20is in the men's competition and seven ladies T20is. It is with mixed emotions that I finish my time as a match referee at the ICC. It was an incredible honor and pleasure to be part of this trip of almost 14 years, he said. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Match referee David Boon with the Australian captain Pat Cummins at the MCG. Photo: Michael Klein Source: News Corp Australia I am grateful for the opportunity, including the challenges, the many cherished memories and friendships that I made along the way. I feel privileged that I was so connected to our great game, as witnessed by international cricket from such narrow neighborhoods. I thank all the referees I worked with and my colleague referees because they are such fantastic colleagues and, especially great people. The most important thing is that the strength, support and encouragement of my family, especially my wife Pip, cannot be measured together with those good friends at home who take care of absence. I remain associated with the game in my new role as cricket Australia and hopefully I can continue to make a positive contribution to the game. Boon earns a lot of praise from ICC chairman Jay Shah for setting a benchmark when officing. Over the years he has combined his unparalleled experience as a world -class player with a remarkable level of patience and sharp attention to detail, he said. David's honest reviews and thoughtful insights consistently earned the respect of players, support staff and colleagues. His professionalism and integrity have put a benchmark for competition officials in the sport. We know that Australian cricket will benefit a lot from his expertise and vision.

