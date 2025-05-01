Exclusive: Juan Martn del Potro discusses potential tennis -comeback as a coach





How Juan Martn del Potro the Great three for Olympic Heroics conquered Del Potro was part of the generation of Herentennis who produced three of the greatest players of all time: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, together known as The big three. Although he was never able to break into that elite club, the former world number three was one of the few they could challenge. Take the 2009 US OpenWhere he disputed the semi-final next to the trio and came to the top for his only Grand Slam victory. Thinking about the margins that separated the best of the rest, he dissected, many of us played well, but they had a small difference due to small details. It's not just tennis; It is mentality, physicality, character, dealing with pressure. They did all that better than the rest of us for years, and especially, in the important moments or important tournaments, it is very difficult to be in the top 10. Before there were only six places in the top 10, because the big four was impossible to crack. The big four Including two -time Olympic champion Murray, whose second gold medal was won against Del Potro in the final on Rio 2016. Delpo Memories of his silver medal in Brazil, earned with an equally formidable and respected opponent. The Rio Games were some of the most beautiful weeks of my entire career, Del Potro remembers. I played against Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray in both games, simply the best of the best. It is difficult enough to win a medal, imagine you play this against them. It was one Double mission impossibleBut I did it. The Argentinian player had to face the best of the best to claim his two Olympic medals. In both men's singles events he defeated Djokovic, while his semi-final opponents were Federer in London 2012 and Nadal in Rio de Janeiro.

