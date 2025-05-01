Josh Lively is not the world's biggest hockey fan.

But at the beginning of this year, the Eastern Utah -man knew that he had to go to Salt Lake City for an NHL match.

Utah Hockey Club held a mood among fans to choose the new name of the teams and Lively had a strong opinion.

The paleontologist and his colleagues want to see the club the Utah Mammoth.

After all, it is a topic that they know more than a bit about.

The history of Utahs Mammothen

The phone rang around 7 a.m. on a sultry morning in August in 1988.

Employees on a construction site for a dam near Fairview in Huntington Canyon had used heavy machines to dig through a 20-foot thick mud, raise branches and trunks.

But then they found something completely different.

Suddenly they pulled one up and that was not a tree trunk that was a tusk, said Martha Hayden, now a Paleontology assistant at the Utah Geological Survey.

Hayden and her boss, the late paleontologist David Gillette in Utah, got in the car for the 90 -minute drive to the site. The two investigated the exposed bones on arrival. One was 4 feet long and 8 centimeters around. There was also a part of a tusk that would have been about 10 feet long if it had been completely stored.

(Martha Hayden | Utah Geological Survey) Bones dug up from the Huntington Mammoth on the site near Fairview, August 1988.

They soon realized that it was a mammoth.

And it looked like an almost complete skeleton.

It was very cool, Hayden said.

During the five-day excavation process, some from Utah's first mammoth fans flowed to the site in the Manti-Lasal National Forest.

We probably had almost 1,000 people a day, as soon as the word came out, there just came, Hayden remembered.

By the time Hayden and her team were ready, which is now known as the Huntington Mammoth Was revealed. About 95% of the animals skeleton was restored, a rare discovery. At the time it was also the highest height (about 9,000 feet) that a Columbian mammoth had ever been found.

It put Utah on the map as a Mammoet stands.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club celebrates their victory over the Calgary Flames during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday April 1, 2025.

The Huntington Mammoth is perhaps the most famous mammoth from Utah, said lively, curator of paleontology in the usu Eastern prehistoric museum, where the Huntington Mammoth now lives. But mammoths were everywhere in the state. They always jump in the gravel along the Bonneville coast lines in Salt Lake and Utah County.

It is therefore logical that Mammoth is a top-three finalist for the official name of Utahs New NHL franchise.

What happened to the Mammoet of Huntington?

After the excavation, the race was going on for the local museums to secure the original Huntington Mammoth for their collections. The person who could first be accredited nationally would get the skeleton.

The Oost -Prewistoric Museum of Utah State University won and casts from the Huntington Mammoth were made and distributed, among other things, museums in the state.

And the discoveries did not stop after the excavation.

A unique part of the Mammoet of Huntington is that the bones were not fossilized, said lively. That enabled scientists to study the remains in different ways.

People acknowledged that scientists would give the chance to look for DNA, said Lively. It appears that the Huntington Mammoth was the first Columbian mammoth on the planet who followed his genome. It is really a big problem that this mammoth of the small town here in Utah is internationally recognized as the first to have brought his genome.

(Martha Hayden | Utah Geological Survey) A sign on the site of where the Mammoet of Huntington was found and dug up.

Scientists found woolly mammoth -dna in the genome sequence. It was believed that the woolly mammoth and Columbian mammoth were varied about a million years ago. But the woolly mammoths -DNA in the Columbian mammoth -genome showed the two who did it, or at least could interfer.

Something you couldn't learn to just study the skeleton, said Lively. That really changed the way we think about species in the fossil record.

Why were the bones of Huntington Mammapen so well preserved? It may, vividly, have something to do with where it died and the sediment in which it was then buried. The mammoths that are found along the Wasatch front are in gravel and coarse-grain sand that makes groundwater easily move through the system and change the bones. The Huntington Mammoth, however, was kept in a small pond deposits that were essentially clay.

(Martha Hayden | Utah Geological Survey) Martha Hayden works to dig up the Huntington Mammoth on the site near Fairview, August 1988.

It was a very old person, so you could see these things like arthritis, wear his teeth so he couldn't really eat and he was trapped in a very high swamp deposit, so he was probably very old and he just got caught in some mud and died there, Hayden said.

Where were other mammoths found in Utah?

Although the Huntington Mammoth is perhaps the most discussed in Utah, the animals are left in around 30 different places in the state, Hayden said. The coastline of the old Lake Bonneville is a common location where gigantic tusks, teeth and bones are spread.

Probably the most common way in which they would find fossils of mammoths is in some of the gravel wells. Up by Wasatch Boulevard and various places where they mine mines to collect from those sand and gravel deposits that were associated with the lakes, where they often encounter fossils, “said Don Deblieux, who serves as Utah's assistant paleontologist.

(Martha Hayden | Utah Geological Survey) The Huntington Mammoth skeleton in the mud on the construction site, August 1988.

More than a few regular Utahns have come across huge remains over the years.

In the 1900s, Orem expanded its water system, for which Geulgeulen had to be applied to connect new houses.

On a November day in 1937, homeowner Daniel Thomas started digging his channel and a big tooth happened. Archaeologists from the University of Utah were introduced for further excavation and it turned out to be the remains of a hairy mammoth.

Almost 60 years later, Millville residents Ed and Linda Goldhill had their own run-in with gigantic remains. The couple walked around the coastline of Bear Lake on Labor Day Weekend 1992 when they met a jawbone and various teeth. The then state archaeologist David Madsen was brought in and eventually 14 bone fragments of a baby mammoth that died 10,000 to 15,000 years ago were discovered.

(Jay Drowns | The Herald Journal) is archaeologist David Madsen investigating the babies of the baby Mammoth, March 1993.

Every discovery feeds the imagination of scientists from Utah.

It would be a bit cool if you could go back in your time machine and just cruised around Lake Bonneville. It would have been great. It was bigger than all Great Lakes together, Deblieux said. I am sure that the coast was pretty cool with glaciers that came in from the large and small Cottonwood Canyon and all these gigantic mammals that sail around.

Instead, DeBlieux must settle for a frozen ice rink in the center of Salt Lake City.

(Jay drowns | The Herald Journal) A crew from the antiquity part of the Utah State Historical Society digs on the outskirts of Bear Lake, March 1993.

Will the mammoth take the ice again?

After calling the Utah Hockey Club team in his inaugural season, Smith Entertainment Group carried out a survey to find a new name for the franchise. The finalists are Utah Outlaws, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Mammoth.

An official announcement is expected before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Were absolutely in the home rack and on the way to announce that team resident Chris Armstrong here in the coming months.

Utah's paleontologists know their preference.

For example, it is lively on board with Utah Mammoth who will take the ice in Salt Lake City next season.

For Hayden, the mammoth would be more than just a mascot. Everyone likes to learn about dinosaurs and fossils, she said, but Hayden would like to give the mammoth and paleontology some spotlights on the NHL stage.

It is not a field that is very well financed, so that kind of PR, things like [having a team named the mammoth]I think it's okay, Hayden said.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates a goal as Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

DeBlieux, who grew up in the Hockey -Braiatricest of Massachusetts, said he had not paid much attention to the NHL until the Utah Hockey Club arrived in the city. Deblieux was enthusiastic about the franchise, he said, and has tailored to some games.

He hopes to go to Delta Center next year, perhaps with a gigantic logo at Center Ice.

He would not even make a fuss if the team was wrong.

The potential Logo Smith Entertainment Group showed fans earlier this year as a woolly mammoth. The Columbian mammoths that once seemed like Utah looked more like modern elephants, Deblieux said.

I think most people think of the woolly mammoth the long hair and things like that, Deblieux said. But here it would have been more moderate. End of the ice ages and such, so they probably didn't have much fur for that long.

Although they may need an extra layer on the ice rink.

I think you can take a little poetic license, Deblieux said. I would probably do it too. It would look a lot cooler.

Note for readers This story is only available for Salt Lake Tribune subscribers. Thank you for supporting local journalism.