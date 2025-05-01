



Stuart Maisner BBC News, Southeast Hallmark Care Homes Ethel Caterham celebrated her 115th birthday in Lightwater in Surrey in August A woman from the UK became the oldest person in the world on 115 and 253 days. Ethel Caterham, who lives in a care home in Lightwater, Surrey, reached the milestone after the Death of the Brazilian non -sister inah Canabarro Lucas116 years old on Wednesday. Mrs. Caterham was born on August 21, 1909 and is the last surviving subject of Edward VII. She celebrated her 115th birthday in August 2024 and said she “didn't know why there was all the fuss”. She said that the secret of her lifetime “never argued with someone, I listen and I do what I like”. The new record has been confirmed by Guinness World Records and Longeviquest, a database of the world's oldest people. 'Remarkable milestone' On her 115th birthday, Mrs. Caterham received a letter from the king who congratulated her on a “really remarkable milestone”. The king transferred his “warmest good wishes” and “hoped that Ethel enjoys her incredibly special day”. The letter stated that his Majesty was “encouraged to learn about Ethel's fascinating personal history”. Mrs. Caterham was born in Shipton Bellinger, in Hampshire, and grew up in nearby Tidworth in Wiltshire. She was the second youngest of eight children. Mrs. Caterham received a King's map on Her115th Birthday At the age of 18 she worked as au pair for a military family in India. She returned to the UK in 1931 and met her future husband, Norman Caterham. They married in 1933 in the Salisbury cathedral. Mr. Caterham became a lieutenant kolonel in the army and the couple was stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar. Mrs. Caterham set up a daycare center in Hong Kong. Hallmark Care Homes Mrs. Caterham was celebrated to be 115 with family and friends She lived the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War, the Russian revolution, the great depression and the Second World War. She has lived in Surrey for the past 50 years and kept driving until she was 97. One of her sisters, Gladys, lived 104. She has three granddaughters and five great -grandchildren. Mrs. Caterham is also one of the oldest people who survives COVID-19, after registering in 2020 at the age of 110 in 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

