Dabo Swinney Tops, Mike Norvell Dips

Dabo Swinney still runs the ACC and a few coaches go neatly behind the Clemson coach to complete the top five of the conference.

Bill Belichick once ruled the NFL, but he will have to prove himself in North Carolina before he climbs at the top of the list of ACC coaches.

Mike Norvell from Florida State absorbs a hit in his stock, while the stock of Brent Key comes to Georgia Tech.

Dabo Swinney The ACC is still running. He won his hold last season and built up another team to compete for a play -off berth of the University Football.

Only three active coaches have won a national championship. Swinney joins Georgias Kirby Smart as the only active dual winners.

A few coaches settle neatly behind Swinney to complete the ACCS top five before the pecking order becomes cloudy and is open to a lot of debate in Nos. 6 to 14.

Here is how I arrange Acc -Coaches, from number 1 to no. 17:

1. Dabo Swinney (Clemson))

Frank Sinatras in my own way would be a suitable soundtrack for the career of Swinneys. His sign, development and retention method still gets results. Clemson won the ACC last season after he had not added any transfer. Clemson has added a few transfers this season, but if you are mainly going to kick the old school, do it with a coach who develops both schedules and Swinney. At its peak, Swinney won 55 competitions and two national titles in a period of four years, behind great Quarterbacks and broad recipients. He will not recreate that, but Clemson remains nationally relevant.

2. Jeff Brohm (Louisville)

Brohm makes programs better. West -Kennucky, Purdue and now Louisville greatly improved under his guidance. He produced eight winning seasons in 11 years, and that is a bigger compliment when you consider that he has coached Purdue for six seasons. His steady hand for attack translates from school to school and conference to conference.

3. Rhett Lashlee (SMU)

Lashlee changed smoothly smu from American athletics to the ACC with the Mustangs that qualify for the College Football Playoff in their first season in a Power Four Conference. Lashlee showed some steelness when he was in favor of Kevin Jennings, his sitting quarterback, in the agreement. That movement pushed his attack. Lashlee last lost a conference match for regular season in 2022. That is a formula for annual play-off position.

Name a spade a spade: Florida States 2024 campaign became a monstrous flop on the heels of Norvell's career-best season. His formula established by the transfer went up, but a pathetic season would not have to delete his track record. He recruits well and reloading with a new series of talented transfers. Tommy Castellanos from Boston College offers a Quarterback upgrade after Norvell had rooted on DJ Uiagalelei. Norvells schedule revision positions him to clean up last year's mess.

5. Mario Cristobal (Miami)

No ACC coach corresponds to Cristobal that recruit pork chops. He accelerated Miamis attack behind Transfer Cam Ward and then replaced Ward with Carson Beck, another Premier Transfer Quarterback. Cristobal Coaching, however, is open to criticism. After the replacement of Cristobal, Oregon improved Dan Lanning. Last season Miami collected enough talent to win the ACC, but it wasted his chance with losses for Georgia Tech and Syracuse. To be considered a top coach, Cristobal must become more than an ACE recruiter.

6. Brent Key (Georgia Tech)

Key beat Cristobal in back-to-back seasons and took Norvell down last year, and Georgia almost fell over. He transformed the schedule with considerably better recruitment hailles than Georgia Tech who was experienced earlier. HES 14-12 due to his first two full seasons. The returns are still early, but all signs indicate that the key is the correct recruitment to increase this program.

7. Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh)

Narduzzi is not flashy, but he is consistent. Count on him to produce winning seasons with a defined floor and ceiling. He is a middle-of-the-pack recruiter who knows how to squeeze the fruit for his juice. Like many experienced coaches, Narduzzi explained an opposition against the transfer portal, but he embraces its reality to meet the needs of the selection. The greatest care with Narduzzi? His usually reliable defenses have been deposited in the last two years. That turned out in the record.

8. Dave Doeren (North Carolina State)

How did the ACCS become on a second longest active active coach behind Swinney? By avoiding disaster seasons. Just as the coach has mentioned a place for him, Deuten is a consistency of consistency in the absence of excellence. He delivered nine winning seasons in 12 years. The Wolfpack Qualified for Bowl games in 10 of the past 11 years. The typical doing season includes a victory against rival North Carolina, followed by a loss in a bowl game.

9. Manny Diaz (Duke)

Diaz enjoyed a fine run as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops. Is he a good head coach? Jurys still out. His term of office in Miami did not go very well, but he enjoyed a career-best season in his Duke debut. His 9-4 record built on the success of predecessor Mike Elko. Diazs the latest recruitment class arranged in the top a third of the ACC and cuts the heels of Swinneys Haul, a good sign.

10. Bill Belichick (North Carolina)

North Carolina made one of the most interesting employees in the history of the University Football when it tapped a coach with six Super Bowl titles to raise a program that enjoys sufficient benefits to set up the food chain. We know that Belichick, 73, can coach. Can he thrive in modern university football? That's someone, guess. Running a university program differs from Coaching Pro Ball. If you keep an eye on early indicators, UNC has collected a nice series of transfers.

11. Fran Brown (Syracuse)

Everyone who is a millennial or older remembers that Syracuse was relevant. Well, how is this a throwback? Brown won 10 games in his debut season only four years after Syracuse lost 10 games. Can Syracuse now maintain success after the exit of annual Quarterback Kyle MCCord? Let's tap the brown brakes on the brakes, bring the Paul Pasqualoni Glory Days to light again until we see evidence of brown increase in syracuses that is raised.

12. Bill Obrien (Boston College)

Obrien sent the attack for both Belichick and Nick Saban, two of all time, but the most impressive line on his RSUM took place when he took Penn States Teugels after the Jerry Sandusky scandal and 15 games won in two seasons, which brought stability into a program in the middle of the Turnmil and weakened NCAA-Sancties. Obsents 7-6 Debut at Boston College offered more proof of a reliable floor, but there are also no signs of a high ceiling.

13. Jake Dickert (Wake Forest)

Dickert went 23-20 in 3 seasons coaching Washington State. That is not bad and better when you consider that he took over it in the midst of strange circumstances, after Washington State Rolovich had fired in the middle of the 2021 season for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. It is clear that he is not averse to challenging circumstances or a tough job. Good, because Wake Forest is a tough job. Will he succeed in the ACC? There is not yet telling.

14. Justin Wilcox (California)

The best way to describe the Wilcox era? It is what it is. And what it is is predictable. Throw the Covised 2020 season and he won somewhere between four and eight games in his other seven seasons with four arrivals. His last winning record came in 2019. He was better than predecessor Sonny Dykes, but not as good as Jeff Tedford. Cal drives it out with Wilcox suggests that it doesn't think it could be better than he. Maybe it's not possible.

15. Brent Py (Virginia Tech)

Oh, for the Frank Beamer days. Heck, the Justin Fuente days look good compared to this. While the hokies are running their ties with pry, they have to wonder what they think their program can be. Previous coaches showed that it can be more than this, where this is a fight to end up above .500. Pry is 1-12 in one-off games after three seasons. That suggests ineffective coaching.

16. Tony Elliott (Virginia)

ElliTt's term of office shows no indications of progress, a bad sign for a coach who starts his fourth season. Virginia lost six of the last seven games last season and put the thermostat on the hot seat. Despite Elliott's background as a successful offensive coordinator, teams are struggling consistently to score. Elliott has assembled a large series of transfers for a last swing on this.

17. Frank Reich (Stanford)

Reich, 63, had never coached at the university before Stanford hired him as an interim coach in April for a one-year-old deal. Hell Parpe with general director Andrew Luck, who also works in a new capacity. Reich at least enjoys a low beam, which inherited a program that ended four consecutive seasons with 3-9. The Colts Schoten Reich shot in 2022. The Panthers shot him in 2023 after he started 1-10. Frank succeeded in expectations in Stanford.

