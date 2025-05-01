Sports
University of North Carolina Athletics
Rank at number 5 this week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, UNC will meet VCU in the first round on Friday at 4 p.m.
South Carolina and Kansas meet in the opening game on Friday at 1 p.m. in Chapel Hill. The winners come together on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the second round with an offer on the super regional round of next weekend.
Tickets
Carolina enters the NCAA championship with eight consecutive games and 16 of the last 17. UNC earned a national seed in the team championship for the 21st time in 22 seasons under head coachbrian Kalbas and makes its 26th consecutive NCAA –
The Tar Heels own an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 64-24 and have gone 19 times further than the regional round, including a run to the first NCAA championship of the program in 2023.
VCU (14-10) earned an automatic bid for the NCAA field based on winning the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship last month and beat Richmond 4-1 in the final. The Rams make their 21st NCAA appearance and the first since 2022.
South Carolina (14-11) is a large participant in the NCAA field and makes his 30th consecutive performance in the tournament. The GameCocks will be arranged by the ITA this week at number 28.
Kansas (14-11), ranked no. 40 by the ITA, makes its 14th NCAA appearance and seventh under head coach Todd Chapman. The Jayhawks reached the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Championship last month.
Chapel Hill Regional schedule
Friday 2 May
1 pm Kansas vs. South Carolina (competition 1)
4 pm North Carolina vs. VCU (Match 2)
Saturday 3 May
4 pm Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
