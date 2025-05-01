Ibia suspected gambling reports rise year to year to 63 in Q1





Football attracted the most suspicious gambling warnings in the first quarter, the Ibia said in the last report.

The International Betping Integrity Association (IBIA) registered 63 suspicious gambling warnings during the first quarter of 2025, with football attracting the highest percentage. Warnings were 11% higher than the revised figure of 57 in Q1 last yearthe Ibia said in his report. However, the total was slightly lower than the 65 suspected gambling warnings that were sent during the last quarter of 2024. Football was again the sport of most care for the Ibia. In total, it sent 31 football alerts in the quarter, 49% of all warnings for the period. Football also attracted the most reports in Q1 last year, as well as in the whole of 2024. Tennis, table tennis and basketball in second place with nine reports each. The Ibia sent four reports with regard to gambling on eSports, as well as a single warning for horse races. From a geographical point of view, the highest number of warnings with regard to activities in Noord -America on 17, of these, nine for football bets in Mexico and six for basketball betting in the US. The other two were for betting on football in Jamaica. Elsewhere, 15 reports were registered in Europe, nine of which were for table tennis. Seven reports regarding table tennis betting in the Czech Republic and two Germany. Other reports were spread over different countries for basketball, football and horse races. South America also became double digits with 11 reports, with nine attributed to football bets in Brazil. This was the joint highest song for a single country together with Mexico. Some reports for football and tennis were also registered in Ecuador and Argentina respectively. The Ibia also collected six reports in Africa, with all these related to football. Ivory Coast had the most on three, with one in Algeria, Burundi and Tunisia. No reports were noticed in Australazia, although the Ibia has already increased four worldwide eSports reports. The organization cannot assign eSports reports to a specific country, because it is not always clear where an event is being hosted. Welcome reduction in tennis notifications In commentary on the data, Ibia CEO Khalid Ali said that Q1 was relatively consistent in terms of the number of reports. He also noted that the fall in tennis notifications, but released concern about gambling table tennis. The reduction of the quarterly-on-quarter was mainly due to a decrease in tennis notifications, which have shown a welcome reduction in recent years, Ali said. The increase in the Q4 2024 in table tennis warnings did not take place in Q1 2025 and has been reduced to earlier levels. Ibia has taken more precautions with regard to this sport. We have agreed a number of new integrity partnerships and protocols in Q1 with the aim of detecting and punishing corrupt gambling activities. The Ibia works with more than 80 companies in more than 140 gambling brands around the world. It includes 50% of all regulated commercial online gambling activities, and 30% of all regulated online gambling in retail and online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://igamingbusiness.com/sports-betting/ibia-suspicious-betting-alerts-rise-q1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos