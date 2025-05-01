



Transfer the top stories and rumors about Thursday's newspapers … Sun This summer, Chelsea is leading a Trio of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Lorient -midfielder Arthur Avom this summer. Manchester United Scouts are on the trail of a talented Serbian teenager that is compared to Paul Pogba and Jude Bellingham – Partizan Belgrade – midfielder Ognjen Ugresic. Joelinton will miss the rest of the Champions League -Push from Newcastle. Daily mail Chelsea sources insist that Enzo Fernandez is not going anywhere, even if Real Madrid escales in 24-year-old Argentinian this summer. The chairman of Chelsea's Europa Conference League Semi-Final opponents Djurgardens has resigned in the midst of accusations of racist comments. JULEN LOPETEGUI is drawn up to take over the National Team of Qatar for less than three months after his dismissed by West Ham. Birmingham is willing to offer their top transfer goals huge salaries to move to St. Andrew's – well above what most championship clubs can afford. Harvey Elliott has admitted that he must 'think about what is best for his future' after the Liverpool's title -winning campaign. Daily mirror Enzo Maresca fears that the synthetic pitch of Djurgarden's Chelsea's bid could be damaged to join the mainstream of the Champions League – and admits that he fears the well -being of his players. Aaron Ramsey has so far dropped the biggest hint that he will not be contrary to taking the Cardiff City job permanently after he has expressed doubts about the prospect of holding a joint role of player manager. Athletics Manchester City will participate in the inaugural World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament. West Ham United Forward Crysencio Summerville has undergone successful hamstring operation and wants to return for the 2025-26 campaign. Li Tie, the former head coach of the national football team of the Chinese gentlemen who played for Everton in the Premier League, has lost a appeal against his 20-year prison sentence for offering and accepting bribes. Daily Telegraaf Aston Villa -pair Emiliano Martinez and Leon Bailey are the latest Premier League players aimed at possible movements to Saudi Arabia. The Aston Villa President of Business Operations, Chris Heck, has to leave at the end of the season to play the same role at Liv Golf. Time Mark Wood will take on some coaching tasks in the short term with the English lions of Andrew Flintoff, while continuing his rehabilitation through knee operation. The RFU council must be dissolved as part of a radical restructuring of a management structure that is “dysfunctional” and “unsuitable for the modern era”, according to an independent review of 14 months. Daily record Hibs want to bring Regan Charles-Cook back to the Scottish Premiership.

