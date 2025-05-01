



Denver The Women's Tennis Team of the University of Denver (12-9, 6-0 Summit League) will be the No. 6 Seed Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Division I Division I Tennis Championships 2025 on Friday 2 May at 2 p.m. CT/1 Pm t. Oklahoma is organizing the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament this weekend, starting with the first round of Friday against Denver. The winner of the DU/OU match plays the winner of the other first round match between no. 20 Oklahoma State and no. 40 Tulsa in the second round of Saturday. Last time –out: Denver extended Run in the Summit League tournament and won his 11one Successive title with matching 4-0 sweeps by North Dakota and Omaha in the semi-final and final, respectively, on April 18-19. Since he arrived at the Summit League in 2013-14, Denver has never lost a Summit League opponent. All six Denver-student athletes who played this year, All-Summit League earned team awards, including Summit League Newcomer of the Year Marley Lambert. Her DoubleSpartner, senior Andrea Burguete BeltranAlso helped with the lead of the All-League of Denver. For the fourth year in a row, head coach Paul Wardlaw Also recorded Summit League coach of the year. Denver's NCAA Tournament History: This is the 11one Successive NCAA Tournament -appearance for Denver and his 14one General. Twice, Du has progressed to the second round, the most recent in 2017 after achieving a 4-2 upset victory then-no. 25-ranking USC. In 2024, Denver No. 25-Geranged Texas Tech played at the regional hosted by UCLA and claimed a singles from the Red Raiders but eventually fell 1-4. It marked the second consecutive year that Denver claimed a point in his first round match after claiming the victory in Doubles against Oklahoma State in 2023. Denver made his first NCAA Division I -Tournament -performance in 2004 and qualified for the 11 consecutive times that will go back to 2014. This is the first year of a two -year pilot program that separates the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, which were held in the fall. Burguete Beltran went up in Singles and won her opening match in a straight-set upset victory over the then none. 31 ranking order Oyinlomo Quadre from FIU, making Burguete Beltran only the fourth DU player to win a match in the NCAA-Singles-Draw. The senior Van Denver almost appeared in the double field with Lambert after also appeared in the Ita Mountain Regional Final in October. Denver's history against the field:

Oklahola: This will be the first meeting between Denver and Oklahoma. Oklahoma State: Denver and Oklahoma State have previously played with OSU four times who claim all four wins. They played most recently in the first round of the NCAA tournament of 2023 organized by Stanford, where the Cowgirls achieved a 4-1 victory after DU to get the double point. Tulsa: Denver has a 4-1 record against Tulsa including back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024. They last played on April 5, 2024, in Tulsa, where DU claims a 4-3 victory in a competitive dual. The teams have never met each other in the NCAA tournament, nor have they played in a neutral site match. Denver's house for university sports VisitDenverpioneers.comFor full coverage of all 18 ofhdu's NCAA Division I Sports

