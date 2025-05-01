Resolution reaches in cases with regard to fatal crash involving UNC students, football players :: Wral.com

The majority of cases related to the crash of January 2024 in which University of North Carolina was killed in Chapel Hill -student Molly Rotunda was resolved in court, including one as recently as Tuesday.

On January 21, 2024, Wral News reported extensively to the deadly crash with one car, and drinking the minor that, according to the authorities, led to it. The research into the surrounding incidents resulted in charges against 10 people, including UNC students, UNC football players and two students from Central University in North Carolina.

Wral News reported earlier that searches explained that a group of friends had drunk at the birthday party of a football player in a bar in Franklin Street, and that sources told us, after leaving the bar, two of the friends' cars are back to an apartment complex of Chapel Hill.

Nine out of 10 people who have been charged only received crime costs, mainly related to minor drinks or alcohol consumption. The driver of the car in which Rotunda drove, Flemeeja Brewer, is the only suspect who is confronted with charges, including involuntary manslaughter. Her case is still being processed.

Legal reports show that the indictment of UNC footballer Malaki Hamrick, for a minor possession, was voluntarily rejected yesterday, after he had completed the community service.

The business of football player Zachary Rice was removed last month. He was accused of driving the second car. He argued guilty of the possession of alcohol by someone under 21, and drove after consuming alcohol. Court reports show that he has completed a 52 -hour community service and a row course.

Footballer Travis Shaw, who was accused of buying more than $ 900 in Tequila for the group, argued guilty of two counts of assistance from the minor purchase of alcohol. Four other charges with regard to minor drinks were rejected.

All three football players have announced their intentions to switch from UNC.

The case for Brianna Pinson, charged with helping and tolerating the consumption of alcohol by a person younger than 21, is still being processed.

Karissa Webb, an employee of Stilllife, the bar where the group was accused of drinking, had solved her business by postponed persecution, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

Annelle McNair, another Stilllife employee, was accused of five counts of selling/giving alcohol to a minor person. According to the court reports, her charges were voluntarily rejected earlier this year after completing the service hours of the community.

Cameren Spencer argued guilty of minor possession of alcohol consumption, while two other charges with regard to minor drinks were rejected.

The charges for Caden Spencer, originally accused of helping and maintaining a minor property/consumption of alcohol, were rejected for insufficient evidence.

The charges of Maliyah Pellum, due to minor possession/consumption of alcohol and helping and maintaining a minor possession/consumption of alcohol, were rejected after completing 35 hours of services to the community.

Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman said that while things got a lot of public attention, they were treated like everyone else.

“We try to be very careful not to treat it differently,” he said.

Nieman said he felt that justice has been served in all resolutions so far and, however, noted that nothing in the legal system will be sufficient to reduce the pain of the victim.

“It is impossible to imagine the pain that her family has to go through,” he said.