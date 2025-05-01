New Jersey Olympian Wows with First Judo International Gold





Fight sports and martial arts date back to old civilizations thousands of years. Boxing, wrestling and Shaolin Kung Fu are among the oldest formsWith countless disciplines that branch from what was originally taught centuries ago. One of the younger martial arts discipline that is popular nowadays is Judo. Made for the first time in 1882 by Jigoro Kano, it was based on the old Samurai self-defense techniques and uses Jujutsu submissions (the precursor of the modern Jiu-Jitsu). Kanoes Kodokan Judo Institute in Japan is still the international authority on Judo teachings and competitions more than 140 years later. So it would be no surprise that Japan won the most Olympic medals and international competitions in Judo. But the growth of Judo as a sport in the United States has made the US a respected strength in the world of international judo competition. In the last 40 years, tHe United States won 14 medals in Judo at the Olympic Games and 28 World Championship medals. The newest American judo champion is from New Jersey The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were the second consecutive Olympic Summer Games in which the United States did not win medals in Judo. At the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, Kayla Harrison and Travis Stevens Judo Gold Medals won. But before 2024 Olympian Jack Yonezuka he finally had his breakthrough with the 2025 Senior Pan American-Oceania Championships. The international competition organized in Santiago, Chile is where Yonezuka won the gold medal in the 73 kg Judo competition. The sooner 23-year-old Judokan is from West Long Branch, New Jersey. Yonezuka won the USA Judo Senior National Championship 2022 and would follow that victory by winning the silver medal on the 2023 Junior World Judo Championships. Jack Yonezuka Was the youngest member of the American Olympic Judo team of 2024. Yonezuka, who is currently the 20th ranking Judokan in the world, had a disappointing 17th place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. But in Chili Yonezuka came back on the right track by winning the Judo Gold Medal on the Senior Pan American-Oceania Championships 2025. Given that Travis was 30 years old and Kayla Harrison was 26 years old in the 2016 Olympic Games, Jack Yonezuka of New Jersy has still had Jonzuka's Future Bij Future Bij Future at Newzuka of Newzuka of Newzuka Bij Futuasuka at the Future at Futy Bijtuka of Newzuka at the Futy at Homezuka of Newzuka Bijtuka Bijtuka. competitions. Jack Yonezuka from New Jersey on 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Usopc Search for these NJ atlets at the Paris Olympic Games There will be many NJ tires in Paris this summer for the Olympic Games, which will be performed from 26 July to 11 August with events broadcast on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://973espn.com/new-jersey-olympian-judo-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos