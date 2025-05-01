Sports
No. 8 Columbia Mens Tennis starts May Madness Friday
NEW YORK The no. 8 seed Columbia men's tennis team starts on Friday after the season when the Lions Binghamton is organizing in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship at 1 p.m. in the Philip & Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center.
It is the second consecutive season that the Lions have earned the number 8 seed that is ever bound by a Ivy League team for the highest ranking. Columbia will organize its sixth regional regional in the last 10 years and will have an excellent opportunity to organize a super regional with two victories this weekend for the second time in program history.
The Lions ended the regular season with an overall record of 17-4 and were a perfect 7-0 in Ivy League games a point in which Columbia switched only one point on the way to six sweeps about conference securities. In addition, the Lions have recorded their 18th Ivy League title in the program history and the 13th outright title. It was the second crown of Columbia under Coach Howard Endelman '87cc only eighth during his term of office with the program in general.
The Lions will be confronted in the first round on Friday afternoon opposite Binghamton (13-11, 4-3 NEC). The Bearcats claimed that their second consecutive NEC championship Liu, 4-2, defeated on Saturday 19 April. This is the 11one Time in the program history that Binghamton made the NCAA tournament, last year they fell at number 2 seed Michigan 4-0 in the Milstein Family Tennis Center.
Prior to the Columbia match against the Bearcats, Clemson will compete against Quinnipiac at 10 am. Quinnipiac goes in this weekend and drives on an 11-match winning streak. They ended the year 12-11 in general including an 8-0 mark in the Maac.
Live coverage
Action of the Milstein Family Tennis Center This weekend is being carried out by BroadcastLiveColumbia's Stretch Portal. Fans can also follow the promotion live viaLive Scores Online.
Cracked rackets also offer a wrapped cover of the first and second round races. Fans have access to that broadcast.
2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament First & Second Rounds Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center
Friday 2 May
Match 1 Clemson vs. Quinnipiac, 10 hours
Match 2 Columbia vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Saturday 3 May
Match 3 Match 2 winner vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Columbia Tournament History
Friday marks the 18th NCAA tournament performance for the Lions. Columbia made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 1984 under the leadership of the first-year player Howard Endelman. The lions are always 14-17 in NCAA game. Last year Columbia brought the first quarterfinals to the appearance ever to the programs of the program ever after beating Arizona with 4-3 in the Super Regional. While one of the last eight teams stood, their postseason run ended when no. 1 Ohio State defeated the Lions 4-2 in Stillwater, OK.
Lions in the ITA ranking
In the newest ITA rangers, the Lions hold strong at the no. 9. Columbia is in the top 10 every week this season. Reaching a peak of No. 6 on 5 February.
Singles
#2 Michael Zheng
#52 Nicolas Braaksel
#81 Hugo Hashimoto
Double
#37 Michael Zheng“Hugo Hashimoto
#41 Michael Zheng“Nicolas Braaksel
#86 Sach's Palta/Max Westfal
Explores the field
Columbia has history with all three teams that come to the Milstein Family Tennis Center this weekend. Friday's matchup against the Bearcats will be the 12th encounter between the two squadrons, where Columbia has an 11-0 advantage in the series. The last time these two teams were confronted was on March 4, 2017, with the Lions at home won 7-0.
De Leeuwen are 1-0 against Quinnipiac and beats the Bobcats 4-0 in the first round of last year's NCAA tournament on 3 May 2024. Against Clemson the lions are 0-2. The first time that Columbia and Clemson dueled was on April 2, 1970 with the Tigers who defeated the Lions 8-1. The last time these teams were confronted was on February 14, 2004, with the Tigers from the top 7-0.
Last time -out
De Lions quickly made for business, and wegend host Dartmouth 4-0, on Sunday 20 April in the Boss Tennis Center. With the victory, Columbia won the outright Ivy League championship and the automatic bid of the NCAA Tennis Championships.
The 4-0 win over the Big Green was the 13th victory of the Lions on a team that was in the ITA ranking.
Columbia conquered the Doubles point with victories on No. 1 and No. 3 courts.Hugo HashimotoAndJayden TemplemanI got the first victory of the afternoon and defeated the duo of the Big Green Denny Bao and Alex Knox Jones with 6-2.Michael ZhengAndNicolas BraakselGet the Dartmouth duo from Yujiro Onuma and walled Qadir 6-2 to achieve the double point.
The Lions Top three players played the game in Singles. SeniorMax WestfalDartmouth's Hikaru Takeda 6-4, 6-2. Kotzen defeated Henry Ren 7-5, 6-2 Just before Zheng could conquer the game with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Guerrero Alvarez.
Following the lions
Stay up to date with everything Columbia men tennis by following the Lions on X (@Culionsmten), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@columbiaathletics).
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2025/5/1/mens-tennis-no-8-columbia-mens-tennis-begins-may-madness-friday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
