The English football club prohibits transgender female players from women's football teams

The National Football Association of England announced on Thursday that from the beginning of June, transgender women will not be able to play in his affiliated women's football teams. The announcement is a change in the rules of the FA in response to a recent pronunciation by the British Supreme Court About the definition of a “woman” under a British law on equality.

“As an administrative body of national sport, it is our role to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by UEFA and FIFA,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The FA had changed its rules last month to apply stricter criteria for Trans -Women to play in the football teams of women, but was playing them.

“This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science or the functioning of the policy in basic football, we would assess and change if necessary,” said the FA. “The ruling of the Supreme Court on April 16 means that we will change our policy. Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women's football in England, and this policy will be implemented from 1 June 2025.”

The FA runs football competitions throughout the country of different levels, many of which are non-professional and keeping weekend matches. The FA said in April that, among the millions of amateur players who are registered with the association, there were about 20 transgender players, according to CBS News partner BBC News.

“We understand that this will be difficult for people who just want to play the game they love in the gender with which they identify, and we contact the registered transgender women who are currently playing to explain the changes and how they can stay involved in the game.”

