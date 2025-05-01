



Bozeman, Mont. – May 1, 2025 Montana State ladies head tennis coach Suzie Woodburn, who recently ended her third season with the Bobcats who accompanied her team to the semi -final of the Big Sky Conference Tournament, resigned from the program, MSU director of Athletics Leon Costello. Woodburn gets away from the program to spend more time with her young family. We are sad to see Suzie go, but support her and her decision to make her family first, said Costello. She built the basis for the ladies' tennis team to be multi -year contenders in the Big Sky conference and we will miss her as part of our team. This spring, Woodburn, who came to the state of Montana, led after an assistant in Wisconsin and Boise State, the Bobcats to a 11-11 general brand and a 4-4 Big Sky record. MSU went a week ago to the semi -final of the Big Sky Conference Tournament, and marked the first time that the Bobcats had participated in the Semis since 2017. On the field, Woodburn Bozeman led Native Meg McCarty to the first team Singles and doubles All-Big Sky Honors; Marta Garcia-Reboredo to second team singles and honorable mention Double; Jojo Bach is doubling to the first team; And Hudson Hawkins for honorable mention doubles a plume. In total, she produced twelve Big Sky All-Conference Subjunctions, twenty All-Big Sky Academic Honorees and five players of the week in her short three-year term of office. These girls are great tennis players and great students, Woodburn said. But even more important is that they are all great people. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to be part of such a great group. We built a phenomenal culture and became a winning team with incredible athletes who made it so much fun. In her first season with the program, Montana State 5-13 in general went. A year later, the Bobcats placed a 13-7 mark and made his first Big Sky-Postseason appearance since 2017. In combination with this season's performance, the Bobcat recorded its first non-job non-loss seasons since 2008 and 2009. It was an honor to lead this team and be part of the MSU Athletics program, Woodburn added. It is something that I will cherish and cherish. I want to thank Leon (Costello) for this opportunity to work among him and see how he leads. Sick cherish the staff I could work with, and I always bleed blue and gold. A national search for the open position starts immediately.

