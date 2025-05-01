Sports
Cricket Wunderkind | God's world news
With 2.5 billion fans, Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world. Now after only three games as a professional, one player excites the cricket world. He breaks records and drops jaws. . . at 14 years old.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke a battle record this week in a short form of cricket called Twenty20. He scored an amazing 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In Cricket, a centuryIs 100 or more runs due to one batter in one inning. The 35 balls refers to how many deliveries it needed for him to get the score. A delivery Is the bowling (throwing) the ball to the batter.
Since last year, the gifted seizure seemed intended for star row. That was when he went to Rajasthan Royals during an IPL auction. He was only 13 at the time. The teenage child hit a six highest number of possible runs that was possible on a Hitwith the very first ball with which he was confronted.
Three games in his career, Suryavanshi has attracted worldwide attention in the richest, Ritziest Cricket League. He hit 11 sixes and seven four in his beautiful 101.
His record-breaking match came across the experienced Gujarat Titans team. Suryavanshis became fearlessly stunned The Titans star players, who have a combined 694 games of international experience.
The Rajasthan Royals team has a history of feeding cricket talent. Former star Royals Battery Yusuf Pathan quickly congratulated the young person before breaking his record for fastest IPL hundred by an Indian player.
Even more special to see it happen while playing for [Rajasthan Royals]Just like I did, Pathan posted on social media.
Batting coach Vikram Ratour from Royals knew what Suryavanshi was able to do at top level cricket after he saw him practicing a few months ago. He quickly decided that it was important to cherish him.
To do it for this kind of crowd and in a situation like this against a real, really good bowling attack, I think it was really special and a lot of praise for him, says Rathore. He has a solid head on his shoulders.
However, Rathore was careful not to stack too much pressure on his young star by comparing him with Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest cricket players ever.
It is too early to say that, and it is unfair, I think, the child to compare him with Sachin Tendulkar, Rathore said during the post-game news conference. He is a special child and he is a special talent. If he keeps working hard, hell has a special place in Indian Cricket, I know for sure.
Former India -stroke man Yuvraj Singh was impressed. He placed on his 6.4 million followers: what were you doing at 14? This boy faces the best bowlerers in the world without blinking an eyelid!
Some analysts say that Suryavanshi could quickly go into the international cricket.
IPL commentator and ex-West Indies International Cricket player Ian Bishop says that Suryavanshi should be surrounded by the right people, so he does not fade.
It is unprecedented, 14 years old. This is new territory, says Bishop. The research on him when he plays the next game, and if he doesn't score runs, you know, there will be opponents. . . . This boy is being tested.
His parents will have to be so close to him, Bishop adds. You have to surround this child with the right people in the next five years to ensure that he is so early in his career, [so] There is no drop.
In the meantime, his parents are happy for their talented son.
His father Sanjeev Suryavanshi said in a statement on Tuesday that our whole family and people in Bihar are overjoyed by this achievement.
Iron shares the iron and one man shares the other. Proverbs 27:17
