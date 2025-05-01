Texas Tech Football Roster Slims as four more players leave

Joey McGuire on Texas Tech Football Transfer Portal Outlook for spring The transfer portal of College Football Herops on April 16-25. Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire discusses Red Raiders's plan for the spring period.

A grille limit of 105 players can or should not come out For the 2025 season, but the Texas Tech Football team is still in that direction with four more players who have disappeared from the selection this week.

Offensive Linemen Caleb Rodkey and Maurice Rodriques have retired medically, said a spokesperson for the technical athletics on Wednesday. Tight end Jalen Brattain's suitability ends with the Spring Memester, and he did not receive the eligible clock extension he should play in the 2025 season, the spokesperson said.

Quarterback running back Jaden Morris is also from the schedule.

Tech is now projecting 107 players for the 2025 season and has 10 first -year signatories who arrive after the spring semester. Included in the 107, the recent additions of David Bailey David Bailey from Stanford, Center Cash Cleveland from Colorado, final receiver Roy Alexander from Incarnate Word and former Tech receiver Micah Hudson, who left for Texas A & M in the winter.

The Red raiders Keep recruiting the NCAA transfer portal.

Tech coach Joey McGuire acknowledged in December the opportunity to have to cut players to get an expected 105 limit, although that may be less a necessity that goes beyond the schedule that normally happens after spring training.

A schedule cap of 105 players is part of the house v. NCAA settlement proposal that will be implemented this summer, but the American district judge Claudia Wilken has refused to give final approval. On April 7 And again on April 23Wilken indicated that she would not sign a proposal whose immediate implementation athletes would cost grilles. She advised the two parties to come up with an alternative to fit gradually grille limits.

According to Wilken cited antitrust law of the Class-Action, a settlement can only be approved if these “treats members of the class” treats “with each other fairly, says sports reporter Steve Berkowitz.

She added that “because the settlement agreement is not fair and reasonable for the considerable number of class members whose schedules will be or have been removed because of the immediate execution of the settlement agreement, the court cannot approve the settlement agreement in its current form.”

Wilken wrote that she is inclined to approve the rest of the agreement, including $ 2.8 billion in compensation that are paid to the current and former athletes for 10 years and Division I schools can share income with athletes. The last amount is expected to start at $ 20.5 million per school per year and increases annually.

Of the players who have just been cut out of the schedule, Rodkey spent four years in the program and played in 25 games in the past two seasons. He was on the field target protection unit in 2023. In 2024 he played 76 Snaps on attack and 125 in special teams with field target protection and point -cover units.

Rodriques was strongly recommended when Tech signed him in December 2023 from Saddleback College, but did not enter a competition last season.

Brattain, a striking high school at Seminole and Shallobater, played from 2020-22 and basketball from Lubbock Christian University and in Chaminade in 2022-23. He joined the technology football team in January and went through the spring training with the Red Raiders.

Morris continued in 2022 after passing more than 1,800 meters his last year in Arlington Lamar. He played last season in his first two games in special teams.

Morris spent time on both Quarterback and running back with the Red Raiders, moved back to QB this spring. That was mainly to help with figures at the position with Cameran Brown and Jack Strong after they had transferred and Behren Morton and Lloyd Jones III missing spring.

