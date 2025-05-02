Dekalb County Senior Olympic Games returns for 36th year – The Champion -Rant | 404-373-7779

For more than a week in May, residents of Dekalb and nearby provinces will shoot competitive basketball hoops, bowling, running and jumping in track and field events, playing billiards, swimming, table tennis, playing line dances and water volleyball, they are all 50 years old and older.

The Olympic style sports festival, planned for 5 to 16 May, is the 36th annual Dekalb County Senior Olympic Games, which are open to individuals in the Atlanta region of 50 years and older.

The kick -off for the competitions is at 9:00 am on Monday 5 May in Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur, and events are held at various locations in the province.

Participants are welcome to compete as a team or individual events, according to the Dekalb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Events. The only qualifying criterion is age. Some events require that participants pay a small feet of $ 15. Unlike the International Olympic Games, there are no qualifying events or requirements.

The purpose of the Senior Olympics games is to celebrate and acknowledge May as Older Americans Month and to offer an excellent opportunity to enhance or maintain physical and mental well-being to seniors, allowing those in DeKalb and surrounding counties to participate in exciting senior athletic and social events, all while Enjoying Friendly Competition, Accordance to Wanetter Terrell, Recreation District Administrator for Dekalb County.

The Senior Olympics are a long -awaited event of Dekalb County since the first in May 1989, said Terrell, who added that the festival usually has between 150 and 200 participants and attracts the same interest and participation of both men and women.

Participation has grown since the first event; However, it has been fluctuating in the last five years. According to Terrell, it has increased in the past two years to pre-known numbers.

A pleasant surprise is the full participation of a 90-year-old resident in every job and field event offered, which is a total of eight, she remembered.

Events are chosen based on tradition and popularity, she continued. Suggestions and survey information from former and current participants are being considered. Finally, we follow the current recreational trends and we stay in line with what is being offered at the state and national senior Olympic games for those who can choose to compete in their potential events at the next level.

The Senior Olympic Games at state level, called the Golden Olympic Games of Georgia, was suspended for 2025. The State has issued this online statement: we know how much this event means for all involved and this decision has not been taken lightly. We are committed to explore all roads for the future and hope to reduce the games in 2026.

The most popular Dekalb events, Terrell said, his track and field, cards, horseshoes, virtual bowling, regularly bowling and basketball free throws and 3-on-3. Cornhole and Pickleball were added because of popularity, and Clock Golf and Badminton were dropped due to lack of interest and participation. She added that the opening ceremony and health exhibition usually attract a high presence.

During the opening ceremonies, the participants receive their registration packages and memorials senior Olympic T-shirts and participate in the Health Expo, Terrell said. She added that they also enjoy the entertainment and the presentation performances such as line dancing of their colleagues. Deleveliness and provincial officials arrive to speak with the seniors and officially kick off the start of the Senior Olympic Games.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are presented to the first, second and third place winners in every event and in every age category. There are no judges, Terrell explained.

The assigned recreation staff supervises and facilitate their assigned events to ensure that the rules are followed and to guarantee the accuracy with the final results of each event.

Seniors who need special help with regard to transport must call Marta Mobility at 404-848-5389. For more information about the Senior Olympic Games of Dekalb County https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/recreation-parks-cultural-affairs.