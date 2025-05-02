Former MSU -Football coach Mel Tucker responds to Brenda Tracy -Rechtszaak

A look at what happened since MSU football coach Mel Tucker has fired A look at what happened since MSU football coach Mel Tucker has fired

Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker claims that he had a mutual, consensual relationship with lawyer of sexual violence Brenda Tracy.

Tracy filed the complaint against him in the Circuit Court in the Ingham County in October 2024.

Tucker made the claims in a submission on April 28 in response to Tracy's lawsuit filed in October.

Tucker was fired as the Spartan coach in September 2023, after a complaint that Tracy submitted to MSU in December 2022, came to light in a story of the US today. Tracy said that in the course of their annual business transactions, Tucker made a series of unwanted sexual progress, culminating in April 2022 in which he masturbated without her permission.

Tracy, a survivor of sexual violence, was hired by MSU to address the football teams through her non -profit, said the expectation and spoke to university teams throughout the country. MSU investigated the complaint and discovered that Tucker had sexually harassed and exploited her. He appealed against the decisionIt was refused.

The October -Rechtszaak van Tracy claimed that Tucker deliberately tried to ruin her public image and reputation with false statements, including his claims that she made up the allegations in a conspiracy to extort him and the school for money.

In his response, Tucker claims that he had the impression that Tracy answered his feelings and he did not intend to ruin her reputation.

“… the parties had a fully mutual and consensual relationship and active, agreeing, willing participants in the discussion and the telephone conversation,” Tucker's lawyers wrote about the call from April 2022.

Tucker's lawyers also said that he did not act with malice or contracts with Tracy Break after they had rejected his claims. He also denies access to her personal e -mail and accounts without permission and said that her conversations with her deceased assistant were not subject to privacy.

The tracy lawsuit has been one in a series of legal developments since Tucker was fired.

Last month, Tucker's lawyer, Andrew Abood, submitted a notification of the intention of complaining MSU if the university did not cover the legal costs of Tucker in lawsuits with Tracy.

When it was reached by telephone, Abood said the answer spoke for himself.

The seven -month gorge between when Tracy indicates the lawsuit against Tucker in the circuit court of Ingham County in October and his answer at the end of April was partly due to what Tracy's lawyer said, was difficult to serve Tucker at the court case. Tracy's lawyer, Karen Treszkowski, said it took months to serve Tucker with the complaint, forcing them to ask the court for alternative methods to serve him, a request that was informed.

Messages were left with Treszkowski on Thursday morning.

Tracy claimed that Tucker accused her with false explanations during MSU's Office of Institutional Equity Investigation and to the public. Tucker argued that all the explanations to those researchers – including the claiming of Tracy exploits that the men she works with for money, were made in his defense and “were not material false”. Tucker publicly denied doing false allegations against Tracy.

Tracy also said that Tucker broke a contract for a speech with her after he masturbated her during a phone call and she told him that they would never talk about it again and that they were only friends. Tracy was planned to speak with the MSU football team months after the incident, in July 2022, a presentation Tucker “Abrupt” and moved to January 2023. Tucker denied that she was planned to speak in July 2022 and that there was no existing contract between them.

Tracy also claims that Tucker deliberately ruined its old business relations by release private calls Between her and her deceased assistant, Ahlan Alvarado. The conversations, she said, were released to disrupt her business relationships, to affect her reputation and force her to withdraw the complaint of misconduct that she had filed against him at the university.

Tucker said that the conversations were only described at the then interimal President Teresa Woodruff and the MSU Board of Trustees. He said he did not know how the national media were informed of the conversations and did not act with maliciousness when he sent them to MSU officials. He also said that he came into possession of the SMS messages on legal means.

This is not the first time that Tracy has taken legal steps against Tucker. She sued him earlier to stop the release of the SMS messages between himself and Alvarado, with a judge in Ingham County cut off the case months later.

She has also taken steps to sue MSU by submitting a notification of intention to the Michigan Court of Claims, but has not filed a complaint. Her lawyer characterized the move as the option to complain open if necessary.

Please contact Sarah Atwood at [email protected]. Follow her on x @sarahmatwood.