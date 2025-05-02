Xavier University Athletics





Cincinnati– Xavier Women's Tennis is set to travel to Nashville to open 2025 NCAA Championship Play against host Vanderbilt on Friday 2 May at 3 p.m. at Mtsu Outdoor Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. When the weather moves the game indoors, it is played in Vanderbilt Lummis Tenni Tenni Tenni Tennn, Tenn. – Xavier Women's Tennis is set to travel to Nashville to open 2025 NCAA Championship Play against host Vanderbilt on Friday 2 May at 3 p.m. at Mtsu Outdoor Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. When the weather moves the game indoors, it is played in Vanderbilt Lummis Tenni Tenni Tenni Tennn, Tenn. The winner between the Musketeers and the Commodores will be confronted with the winner of the game between Harvard and UCLA on Saturday 3 May at 3 p.m. The musketeers enter the NCAA championships at 14-8 in general and have won nine straight competitions. Xavier comes from a 4-0 win over Villanova in the Big East Championship competition to conquer the program of the program, and sixth General, Big East Championship and the automatic offer of the competition for the NCAA championships. Tournament -Info Schedule First round Friday 2 May

Match 1: Harvard (15-8) vs. UCLA (16-7) 12 Pmet |Watch|Live statistics Match 2: 15-Seed Vanderbilt (19-6) vs. Xavier (14-8) Not before 3 p.m.Watch|Live statistics Second round Saturday 3 May

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner | 3 pm et |Watch Outdoors will be played in the outdoor complex of Middle Tennessee because of the construction at the outdoor courts of Vanderbilt.

In the event that matches have to be played indoors, they will take place in the Lummis Tennis Center of Vanderbilt.

All competitions are streamed through track tennis and are also broadcast by cracked racquets. More information about cracked racquets coverage is availableonlineOr on social media @crackedracquets.

Tickets are sold on Friday and Saturday on a walk-up basis: $ 10 for general access and $ 5 for students and children.

All competitions are streamed through track tennis and are also broadcast by cracked racquets. More information about cracked racquets coverage is availableonlineOr on social media @crackedracquets. Vanderbilt Vanderbilt earned the number 15 seed with a 19-6 general record and a 11-4 record in Sec Play. The Dores opened Sec Tournament Play with a 4-0 win over Florida before he dropped, 4-2, to number 6 Auburn in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Commodores contain three ITA Top 100 singles players, no. 7 Celia-Belle Mohr, no. 58 Bridget Stammel and no. 76 Valeria Ray, as well as a few ITA Top 100 Doubles teams, the number 10 ranked pair of Mohr and Sophia Webster.

Xavier was last confronted with Vanderbiltin de NCAA Championships 2022, which fell to the Commodores, 4-0, in Columbus, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goxavier.com/news/2025/5/1/womens-tennis-takes-on-vanderbilt-in-the-ncaa-championship-first-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos