The Hockey News Big Show: NHL Round 1 Surprises, MVPs, Coaching vacancies and more





Image The Big Show from Hockey News is here to discuss not only the final phases of the first round, but also some of the other largest topics in the NHL. NHL Round 1 surprises, MVPs, coaching of vacancies and more through the big show NHL Round 1 surprises, MVPs, coaching of vacancies and more through the big show undefined Advertisement Here is what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Katie Gaus have discussed in this episode: 0:47: Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators is Thursday evening. Are the Leafs still “fine”, or can they blow up another series of the lead? 3:30: How much pressure is there on the Maple Leafs in Game 6 and do you expect changes to the Line -up? 6:06: Even if the Maple Leafs win the series, have they changed ideas that they are a “competition”? 9:30: The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals meet in the second round. Thoughts about this series? 13:28: In Game 5 between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights there was a League review for a kicking movement that gave Vegas the time to view the goal, and when it was determined that there was no kick, Vegas was challenged for offside, and the goal was destroyed. Many online comments suggest that this is ruined hockey. Do you agree? Advertisement 16:43: Most surprising series so far? 20:11: So far first round MVP candidates? 22:07: Player who has been the biggest surprise in the first round for good or bad reasons? 25:19: The NHLS coaching carousel runs like crazy, with so many open jobs. Where do we see Rick Tocchet and Mike Sullivan Landing? Can more coaches lose their jobs? 29:15: The NHLS Hart Trophy finalists are Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck and Nikita Kucherov. Thoughts about no Nathan Mackinnon? Who wins? 33:16: Taylor Hall signed a three -year contract extension worth $ 3,167 million a year. Do we like it? 34:25: Utah Hockeyclubs YouTube -Canal showed brief “@utahmammoth” as the handle … Sounds so? Yes or no? Advertisement 36:58: Who do you want to see win the NHL Draft Lottery? Who actually wins? 39:59: Patrik Laine will enter the last year of his contract next season. Do the habs sign him again in the summer? View the full episode here. Subscribe to the Big Show from Hockey News On your favorite platform.

