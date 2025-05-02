





Photo: AFP Rajasthan Royals '14-yearly Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a taste of the unpredictability of the game after his astonishing century in the previous match with a duck with two balls in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Suryavanshi was in seventh heaven against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday when he became the youngest player who hit a hundred in the Twenty20 cricket of Men (101 out of 38), but the teenager was against Mumbai Indians in the first. Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid had insisted on caution if it concerned prizes or criticizing the young person, and said that he would undoubtedly have both success and failure in his career – a prediction that has proved true. Suryavanshi pursued a target of 218 and tried to erase halfway through the second birth with the second birth he encountered opposite Deepak Chahar, but the young opening fittings found Will Jacks on the edge of the circle and silent the home fans in Jaipur who looked in disbelief. “He will have to learn to deal with failures, as his coach says,” said commentator Ian Bishop as a depressed Suryavanshi the slow walk back to the pavilion. Suryavanshi, however, was not the only seizure that struggled in the chase, because his wicket collapsed a batting. New Zealander Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) tore through the Rajasthan carpet, while Karn Sharma (3-23) cleaned up the tail when Mumbai won-hun won sixth straight victory. While Mumbai moved to the top of the table for the time being, the eighth placed Rajasthan are now eliminated from play-off position. – Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/559665/14-year-old-cricket-prodigy-vaibhav-suryavanshi-out-for-two-ball-duck-in-ipl

