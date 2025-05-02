What started on a tennis court, Chinuch transformed into Miami

When Rabbi Sholom Ber Lipskar Zakenman Mel Landow approached a tennis court and offered to attract Tefillin in 1970, he could not have imagined that the journey would follow, including a deep bond with the Rebbe, a transforming Yechidus and half a million dollar to establish a Chederinmiami.

Here is mine Story

Rabbi Sholom Ber Lipskar has been serving as Chabad Emissary in Florida since 1969. After serving the director of the Landow Yeshiva Center (today LEC), he founded the Sjoel van Bal Harbor in 1982. He was interviewed four times in the years 2009, 2011 and 2024.

Not long after I moved to Miami to become director of the Oholei Torah School, I started giving a Torah class in 1970. One person who attends and sometimes organize this class was a local tennis champion called David Lifshultz. One day David said that he played a regular game with the owner of Kennedy and Cohen, an important regional retailer of large devices. His name was Mel Landow.

I would like to see if I could put on Tefilline I told David with him.

David had his doubts about whether that could happen, but he told me when and where I could catch Mel. I came to the tennis court and I intervened between the games: what about it Tefilline?

Mel fell first, but I proposed a bet: if David wins the game, you will turn on Tefilline.

In addition to one of the great entrepreneurs of South Florida, Mel was an excellent tennis player, so he accepted.

Dave, give us your best, I cheered and of course David hit him. Immediately after the game Mel went with me to my car, where he did it Tefilline.

Something touched him in this experience and he also started to attend my Tuesday evening lessons. We used to study the Rebbes conversations in that class and Mel fell in love with the Rebbe and his approach to education. But when I offered Tefilline Again, he rejected me. It is not relevant to me, he would say. Don't talk to me about it Tefilline.

Then, one day in 1972, while our school encountered some financial problems, Mel called me to his house. He said his company became public, and with his payment he wanted to give half a million dollars to build a new Jewish school building. At the time, such a large sum was unheard of, and it was just the start of the involvement of Mel Landows. I immediately called the rebbe to give the good news.

A few days later, the Rebbes Secretary, Rabbi Hodakov, called. It would be good if you could put on Tefilline With Mordechai Shaul Landow, he said, he used Mels Hebrew name.

That is very difficult to do. I started to deviate, but then I suddenly heard the voice of the rebbe, which had listened to an extension. I jumped out of my chair; I had never heard him on the phone before.

Tell him that I am going to Ohel. He referred to the resting place of the previous Rebbe, where he would often pray. Rabbi Hodakov explained that I should say Mel that this would be a suitable moment for him to visit Tefilline.

Nice TefillineI then heard the rebbe say, followed by the clarification of Rabbi Hodakovs that I should be sure to bring a nice pair Tefilline For Mel to put on.

At the time only of low quality Tefilline were sold in Miami, but then I heard the voice of Rebbes again, suggested that I use mine TefillineBut with nice cases.

I came on the phone, went to the local Jewish bookstore, bought a few sixty dollars TefillinePut the new cases on my TefillineAnd Mel went to meet. He played tennis.

You know Mel, I started, this is going to sound strange, but would like to attract you Tefilline Today?

What's so special about today? he asked.

I told him that the rebbe went to the Ohel, adding that the rebbe would certainly pray for him if he heard that Mel put on it Tefilline. He agreed. From that day he even started to start Tefilline Every day.

At one point I decided that Mel had to meet the rebbe, and we made an appointment. Mel brought some plans that he had developed for the school in Miami, as well as for a large project he wanted to build in Israel. This development would have golf courses, clubhouses, tennis courts, conference facilities and the best spa in the world; And the Israeli government would give him the country to do everything. He actually met the Israeli Minister of Finance, Pinchas Sapir, the next morning, and we went back to Miami that evening.

While we were waiting to enter the Rebbes room, the time for our flight crawled closer. Mel started to ask some of the other people what they had come for. After he heard how one person had this business problem and another person had that health problem, he turned to me: Sholom, let's go back. The rebbe has so much to do. We should not disturb him with our things.

No, I answered. This is not the kind of encounter that you skip when it is late. We found another flight of 3:00 by Atlanta that would bring us to Miami in the morning, and we stayed.

When time came, I went to the Rebbes office with Mel, introduced him and then walked away. I wanted him to be alone with the rebbe.

I came to tell you that everything would do well in Israel, was the first thing he told the rebbe. The Jewish people will be great.

The rebbe looked at him and said: everything is great? What about the hundreds of thousands of Jewish children who have disappeared on the street? What about those involved in drugs?

Well, Rebbe, opposite Mel, let me tell you what I'm going to do in Israel. He then brought out his plans and showed the rebbe.

Let me ask you, the rebbe said. If you take someone to your house, bring it to your library and your living room, or do you take it to your bathroom?

The library and the living room of course.

So why do you build bathrooms in Israel? The Rebbe was of the opinion that there were more important things to do in the Holy Land than building a spa.

He was there for more than an hour and he came out in shock. Eventually we spent the rest of that night talking about the rebbe before we arrived in Miami in the morning.

That afternoon I received a phone call from Rabbi Hodakov, who had a message from the Rebbe for Mel: I met a Jew to whom GD has given powers that even I do not have. Through them he will return hundreds of thousands of Jewish children to their roots. Normally one does not see the basis of a building, but here I have seen strong, deep foundations.

The next day a letter from the rebbe came through special delivery. It started like this:

I had wondered what your reactions could be in my non-American way to welcome you. Because the accepted American way, if I'm not mistaken, is to greet one with a shower of compliments and praise. But instead of extensively articulating my appreciation, I immediately challenged you with new and formidable projects

I felt forced to use the precious time at our disposal to discuss those matters of vital importance with you. Moreover, I was hopeful that you would accept my suggestions in the right mind, precisely because you have already made a wonderful start.

Since that wonderful start, thousands of children in the school building have learned that Mel Landow has sponsored and supported over the years, many of whom have led communities themselves.