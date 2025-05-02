Sports
Penguins Notebook: an intriguing addition; Appear for Shero
The Pittsburgh Penguins made what figures were their most important step of the low season a few days ago when they decided to separate while the team expressed it so diplomatically with Mike Sullivan.
The early after -shocks were still rumbling through the hockey world when President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Kyle Dubas made another that it has potential and potential, the most important term here is to have a meaningful impact long after the successor to Sullivans is selected.
Perhaps even after the successor of the successor to Sullivans is present.
Although there are no guarantees, the decision to reduce a remarkable gap in their line -up can be reduced the decision to have versatile forward Filip Hallander, who has spent in Sweden in the last two seasons.
Exactly how the game of the Hallanders evolved during his time in the Swedish Hockey League, will not be clear to at least training camp, but he already developed into a capable two-way forward when he left North America in 2023 because he was unhappy with his playing time in the NHL.
He added a big attacking dimension to his game during the 2023-24 season, and placed 26 goals and 27 assists in 51 games with Timra. That was good for second place in the scoring race of the League and broke the franchise record of former Detroit attacker Henrik Zetterberg.
Hallander, who will be 25 on June 29, can play the center or left wing and, in a best-case scenario, could compete for a central six-zes role with the penguins.
Although neither Hallander nor the team seem to have a grandiose expectations for him, at least not as his two-year contract that has a salary-cap hit of $ 775,000, which is the competition minimum, an indication is that his 200-foot game should be a plus for them.
How big it is that it turns out to be, should be an interesting storyline to follow this fall.
To honor Ray Shero
The penguins, past and present were well represented at the funeral of the former GM Ray Shero in the suburbs of Boston on Tuesday.
In addition to a number of current employees, three NHL GMs who got their start as assistants under Shero Bill Guerin (Minnesota), Tom Fitzgerald (New Jersey) and Jason Botterill (Seattle) were present.
So were former team officials, including Ken Sawyer, Chuck Fletcher and Don Waddell, as well as former players such as Hall gill and Craig Adams.
Pierre McGuire, a long-ago explorer and assistant coach at the Penguins before he took on tasks elsewhere, from coaching to broadcast, was also present. He was one of Sheros's best friends, dating from their days as teammates at St. Lawrence University.
Shero died on April 9, a few months after the diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer.
Show their true colors
Hockey fans can be fierce loyal, sometimes almost rabies, but they may be able to pick up one or two pointer about trolling opposite clubs and their followers of their counterparts in the English Premier League.
Remember that it is a common practice for partisans of a certain club to cause torches in the desired color of their chosen team to celebrate something that it achieves.
Well, it was clear for a long time that Liverpool-that is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, which is also the owner of the Penguins, the EPL championship 2024-25 would win, which is determined by results of the regular season, not a play-off.
Long enough that some backers of Liverpool's bitter crossstown rivals, Everton, were able to come up with an ingenious schedule and to deduct to Liverpool's raw title celebration, which took place immediately before and after a 5-1 home victory on Tottenham on Sunday.
For each reports from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, some fans of Everton bought, whose team bleur Blauw, about 10,000 English pounds of blue torches and then spent weeks with again labeling as red, which is Liverpools color.
The supporters of Everton sold the torches with changed labels to some unfortunate Liverpool fans, who tried to enjoy their clubs triumph by adding to the clouds of red smoke that many of Anfield, Liverpool's home pitch and the area around it, only to discover that they actually a blue of the blue.
So while, for example, the tradition that mixtures of Penguins -fans gather on the stairs of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington When their team wins a road race against the capitals, you can only imagine how some innovative EPL supporters would mark such an opportunity.
|
