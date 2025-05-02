



McDonald became the coach of Australia in April 2022 instead of Justin longer. Under the leadership of McDonald, Australia won the World Cup 2023, retained the Ashes in England in 2023 and won the border-Gavaskar trophy against India last winter. Bancroft said that at that time he spoke with the selectors of Australia – main selector George Bailey Chairs meetings. The West Australian was the leading top order attachment about the Sheffield Shield Seasons in 20222-23 and 2023-24 when David Warner and Usman Khawaja were safe like the openers of Australia and then Steve Smith was promoted after the retirement of Warner. With Smith moved back to number four at the start of the last Australian summer, a vacancy became available, but Bancroft had a bad form of shape and was overlooked for Nathan McSweeney and then 19-year-old Sam Konstas. “Timing wasn't great,” said Bancroft. “The reality is that form comes and goes, runs come and go. That is just cricket. “I never spoke with Andrew McDonald. “He never spoke with me. Understandably, his focus is on the Australian team and that makes absolutely logical.” Bancroft is currently Captain Gloucestershire in the County Championship and started the season with 163 against Glamorgan. Konstas impressed by 60 on his test debut against India in December, but was overlooked for the most recent Australia in Sri Lanka, causing doubts about who Khawaja will work together when Australia South Africa plays in the world test championship final in Lord's in June. “Of course that [an Australia recall] Is something that motivates me, “said Bancroft. “I just try to do my company and enjoy playing wherever I am, give 100% to every ball and moment. “I know how cricket works. It is still a driving force. I am just looking to enjoy my cricket and do my best.”

