Sports
3 winners, 3 losers from University Footballs Spring Transfer Portal window
The Spring Transfer Portal window is now closed, and although not so much change happened in contrast to the winter window, there was still a lot of action and even a little bit of drama.
Michigan was lucky that they have not suffered many transfers in important positions compared to the rest of the country. Earlier this week we ranked the outputs of Michigans Portal on significance to further demonstrate that point.
Today we looked nationally to see who the winners and losers of the spring window were.
Winners
UCLA
De Bruins were on the receiving side of one of the most bizarre transfer decisions that we have seen in the history of the University Football. Allegedly unhappy with the attack by Tennesseses and the zero package he received, Quarterback Nico Iamaleava chose to go closer to home and play at UCLA.
In total, UCLA was able to bring in a former five-star recruitment to the most important position on the field for a non-absurd amount of zero money. That should be considered a victory for the Bruins.
Joey Aguilar
Aguilar is in an incredibly unique position. He used to decided to switch from Appalachian State to UCLA, to only push the door after the addition of Iamaleava. Aguilar filled the void at Tennessee in a de facto trade between the programs.
Volunteer fans burned by Iamaleavas decision have no choice but to stay completely behind Aguilar as their suspected starter. If he has a Breakout season, he would be loved for a long time by fans.
Oklahola
The transfer portals on the fourth highest rated Rent, Jadyn Ott, was a surprising addition to Oklahomas selection this spring. In the past a star in Cal, Ott goes to Norman with 3,460 all-purphoses Yards under his belt and a first team All-Pac 12-Teer from 2023 to start up. Although his 2024 season was not as good as 2023, he should immediately start in Oklahoma.
It is not often that you are able to run back on a power 4 program in the spring window, but Oklahoma did exactly that. Throw in the addition of guard Jake Maikkula from Stanford, and you can see that it was a very successful spring for the Sooners.
Losers
CAL
On the downside of the Oklahomas winner status, Cals is as a loser. The Golden Bears had a great start to the season last year by beating Auburn on the road. After a 3-0 start, however, they lost four consecutive heartache, including one as a host for College Gameday.
Cal lost Quarterback Fernando Mendoza earlier in the low season of Indiana, but was expected to lean heavily on Ott and the running match in 2025. With Ott Weg it will be a total rebuilding for CAL.
Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava came from his transfersaga, which looked so much worse. He left a team that had just made the play -off of the University Football for a Big Ten -Calender dweller. Moreover, he reportedly left Tennessee because of a NIL dispute, only to make considerably less at UCLA. To make even worse, the offensive arrangement of Tennesses is much more quarter-friendly than UCLAs.
At the end of the day, Iamaleava left Tennessee to go to a worse team and earn less money and in a less friendly arrangement. Maybe he should hire a real agent to tackle his company for him.
Loads
The fall from the grace for Rashada continued this spring. In the past, a top prospect in high school, he was dedicated to Florida at some point and was seen as the future of the Gator program. He never came to GaineSville while he withdrew Arizona State instead of. After a season with the Sun Devils, he went to Georgia, where he was then buried on the depth card.
This spring Rashada transferred again, this time to the state of Sacramento. It is possible that he has it sorted out and raise his career. However, he belongs in this category because he could have been in the SEC as the face of Florida's football and not in a program such as Sacramento State.
