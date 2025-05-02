Sports
Savannah Dada-Mascoll transcends tennis in the High Land-de Appalachian
Growing up, Savannah Dada-Mascoll succeeded in an extensive range of athletics in her hometown Yorkshire, England, but her heart eventually landed on tennis. Her mental resilience, hard work, faith and leadership have led her to become the winning player in App State Womens Tennis History by her junior year.
She used to do dance, tap and ballet. She was not good at ballet, like me, not good, but she was very good at tap dancing, said Savannah Dada-Mascolls mother, Caroline Dada-Mascoll. Savannah Dada-Mascoll also hit several school records for Baan and excelled in popular English sports such as Netball and Rounders.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll decided to play tennis at school and for her local tennis club at the age of nine after a teacher told her that she had good hand-eye coordination. The results spoke for themselves.
After a straight victory against Troy On Friday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament, Savannah Dada-Mascoll closed her season with 10 consecutive singles victories and a 18-2 record in the spring.
A goal of mine for this semester was to surpass all my opponents, said Savannah Dada-Mascoll. Every time I step on the Match Court, I know they didn't work harder than me.
On Sunday, April 8, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association arranged App State No. 74 in the Nation, the teams first national ranking in program history. The next day Savannah won Dada-Mascoll Sun Belt player of the week.
After completing the regular season arranged at number 2 in the conference, the mountain climbers unfortunately fell 4-3 in their quarter-final match against Troy.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll played with second-year Taya Powell for the second half of the spring season after her former double partner, Junior Isabela Romanichen, was taken out of the line-up because of a torn ACL. Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Powell went 6-2 as a duo in completed competitions.
In the fall, Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Romaniche reached the NCAA tournament and became the first doubles in school history that completed this performance.
She is like a fireworks, they are both real. I feel that I have had a partnership with the most lively people in the team, which is good for me. It gives me energy, said Savannah Dada-Mascoll.
The chemistry on the field between Savannah Dada-Mascoll and her teammates is clear, but there are also the off-court friendships. Having six of the nine schedules that are international athletes has only made the comrading stronger.
It is also nice because you get to know more about different human cultures and everything, said Savannah Dada-Mascoll. We have Australians, Brazilians, African, Irish, as it is very nice, many different accents.
After making the decision to accept the stock market and come to App State, Savannah Dada-Mascoll spent the last three school years with most of her family who still lives in England.
In this last year, Shes really flourished, she seems so much happier in herself, said Caroline Dada-Mascoll. I feel happy because I know she got the Lord in her heart, and whatever she does, she will be a clear star.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll is a member of the Community of Christian athletesAnd her faith has played a crucial role in her calmness on and outside the field.
A mentor once told me that I remember every mistake you make on the cross and so that is something that I always really holds, said Savannah Dada-Mascoll.
Savannah Dada-Mascolls charismatic personality outside the field and ready, yet persistent play on the field continues to impress people in all aspects of her life.
SAV is just a great person and leader and was super grateful that she had her in this team, said Hannah Fetters.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll would like to fulfill her dream and eventually play in the tennis circuit, but currently her eyes have been set for more success in her senior season in App State.
