Taylor Raddysh testifies to a trial period of sexual violence of five former 2018 Hockey Canada Teammates
Warning: The following story contains discussions about sexual violence.
Taylor Raddysh witnesses on Wednesday in the sexual attack test of five of his former teammates from the Canadian World Juniors Team 2018, Per CBC News.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all been burdened with sexual violenceconfronted with McLeod with an extra indictment as a party in the crime, as a result of an alleged incident after a hockey canada event in June 2018. All five players did not promise guilty.
Raddysh, who became the first player to appear as a witness in the process, is not confronted with charges in the case. Per sports networkHe appeared in court via video from Medstar Capitals IcePlex.
His testimony included that he was in a bar with his teammate and the complainant in the case that a woman identified in judicial documents in judicial documents in the night of the alleged attack. Later he entered the hotel room from McLeod and Boris Katchouk (another member of the World Juniors Team 2018) for A very short time And saw a woman present.
TSN's Rick WestheadCBCS Kate Dubinski, and Sportsnets Paul D. Grant reported that Raddysh often said that he could not remember that he could not remember the details of the night, although he confirmed that he and later screenshot texts received the team chat.
Although the alleged attack took place in 2018, it only got in May 2022, when Westhead reported That hockey canada had quietly arranged a lawsuit with the EM Hockey Canada their research re -open After Westheads report and receive Considerable criticism for their handling of the incident. The five players were charged in January 2024 and the process started on Monday.
Raddysh finished testimony for the day before 4 p.m., per CBC, where the judge in the case noted that Raddysh had an obligation that held him from staying longer-almost certainly Game 5 of the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens first round Playoff series. With Aliaksei Protas who returned from an injury, Raddysh was called a healthy scratch for game 5. He will resume at 10 am to testify at 10 am.
If you or someone you know, must be supported, The National Network from Rape, Abuse & Incest has compiled a list of resources for survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones.
