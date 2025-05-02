West -India Breakout League A training field for the next generation of analysts





Port of Spain, Trinidad- As part of the strategic planning and development of the regional game, Cricket West -India (CWI) started a trip to Upskill data analysts during the current West India Breakout League. Avenesh Seetaram, de prestatie-analist bij het Senior Mens-team, geeft een reeks workshops samen met seminars en één-op-één in-game training en ondersteuning met de zes (6) analisten die zijn toegewezen aan franchises die deelnamen aan de Breakout League van West-Indië die begon op vrijdag 25 april in de Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The six regional analysts will go through different tutorial sessions that focus on improving their individual development, coordinate with their respective players and coaches and understand what the role requires at international level. This initiative is part of a large -scale push to combine data analyzes with game strategy, while creating a path for regional analysts to develop a modern game. CWIS director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, regards involvement at the nutritional level as instrumental, in a strategic urge to include all bases of international level.

Seetaram sees this a step in the right direction to guarantee continuity and exposure.

Seetaram added that the in-game situations will enable analysts to distract plans for their respective teams and coaches during the competition.

About the West India Breakout League The Breakout League in the West India is a prominent T20 Cricket Tournament that is designed to bring emerging talent from the entire Caribbean to the attention. The competition will contain teams that represent the six territorial boards that include Cricket West India: Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Islands Infernos Windward. Players who are eligible to participate must be younger than 30 years old or at the start of the tournament have played less than 40 on a T20 competitions and fewer than 10 international T20s, which ensures a focus on developing new talent. Each team is closely linked to a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, which offers players the opportunity to show their skills on a larger stage and to continue their cricket career.

