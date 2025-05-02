Explained: Why the English football club Transgender Women from Women's Game has excluded

The English football club will no longer allow transgender women to play in women's football from 1 June after an important change in its policy was confirmed this morning.

The FA had already recently tightened its suitability criteria for transgender women and non-bit players as last month. But a statement in the UK's Supreme Court on 16 April forced further change.

That judgment, where the legal definition of a woman would be based on biological sex, has now led the FA to change its own inclusion policy, with transgender women of today forbidden to play women's football.

What was the FAS position?

The FA has had a transgender recording policy since 2015, in their words to support the small number of transgender women who want to play in the Grassroots game, provided that it can be done without sacrificing fair and safe competition.

Over the past decade, 72 transgender football players have participated in Grassroots competitions, in which the FA previously classified Women as those who have undergone hormone therapy or had a gonadectomy with results in blood testosterone within the area of ​​Natal -feminine.

Each player was assessed on a case -by -case basis, with the FA retaining the ultimate discretion about his involvement. Hormone treatment would also be assessed annually, usually at the start of each season.

Changes to that policy were introduced on April 11, with stricter criteria that sketches that reduced testosterone levels should be achieved. Levels had to be below 5 Nmol Per liter over a period of 12 months, as well as a match observation process of each player who is eligible. That would assess whether the player would have a risk for the safety of competitors and/or fair competition.

The FA said that her earlier policy with regard to a complex subject was supported by legal advice from experts.

What is the FAS -new attitude?

From 1 June, in a month from now on, transgender women are not allowed to continue to play in women's football. Only those born as biological women are eligible at all levels.

We understand that this will be difficult for people who just want to play the game they love in the gender with which they identify, and we contact the registered transgender women who are currently playing to explain the changes and how they can stay involved in the game, the FA said in a statement.

The FAS change sees them in accordance with other large sports in the UK. The Rugby Football Union, British Cycling and British Rowing had previously forbidden transgender athletes to compete under the 2010 Equality Act, including sporting exemptions as one sex in a physical disadvantage against other competitors.

England Netball also followed the FAS lead this morning by prohibiting transgender athletes. A change in their policy says that the female category will be exclusive to players born women, regardless of their gender identity.

Why has it changed?

As the FA made clear in today's statement, the Landmark -ruling on 16 April forced the Supreme Courts in British sport.

That surrounded a far-reaching matter brought by Campaign Group for Women Scotland (FWS), who claimed the Scottish governments that gender-based protection in the Equality ACT 2010 should include transgender people with a certificate for gender recognition.

FWS, who already started his legal battle in 2018, asked the Supreme Court to define sex as an unchanging biological state and won the support of five judges last month. It was their conviction that only biological women met the legal definition of a woman.

The unanimous decision of this court is that the conditions for woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to an biological woman and biological sex, Judge Lord Hodge told the court. But we advise against reading this judgment as a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another, it is not.

The implications of the ruling have promised to be broad. In addition to transgender women who are no longer able to sit on public authorities in places that are reserved for women, it is expected that social policy -making is about issues such as public changing rooms and spaces with only women.

Football and other sports have now felt the impact. The FA said that a material change in law, science or the operation of the policy in basic football would bring an assessment and the judgment of the highest courts led to the point at which transgender women no longer qualify.



Campaigners celebrate outside the Supreme Court (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

How many players are immediately influenced and what has the reaction been?

It is thought that the decision is thought between 20 and 30 transgender players, all at the basic level of the English game.

The reaction is inevitably polarizing. Fair Play for Women, the campaign group, welcomed the decision as an enormous development on X, while FWS did not say on the same platform before the time.

However, others have been relieved about the decision. Goal Diggers FC, a trans-inclusive Grassroots team that was founded in 2015, announced last month that they had arranged a sponsored 12 miles from the clubs training fields in Haggerston to Wembley, to deliver a letter to the FA to trace their transgender, non-Binaire and gender-nat. The walk will take place on Monday.

Before the FAS pronunciation, Natalie Washington, the main organizer of the Football V Transphobia Campaign and who has played Grassroots football since 2017, told Athletics That she feared that transgenoten would be driven away from the sport after the judgment of the Supreme Court.

It happens when there is a policy change like this, and it has already started this week, she said. My concern is that Transmensen will simply decide that sport is not for them and that we will end up a group of people who are less active, less fit and less happy.

Washington told the UK broadcaster ITV -News Today she should almost certainly give up the sport after the announcement of the FAS.

I am in a semi-country area, there are no inclusive teams, specific LGBT teams or something similar, there is only the competitive men's game and the competitive women's game, and you can only play one, she said. And if I am not eligible in one and I am not safe in the other, then that is probably for me in terms of playing.

(Top photo: Nick Potts/PA images via Getty Images)