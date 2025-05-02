



Indiana, Pa. The top-ranking IUP Damestennis program (14-6, 6-0 PSAC) returns to Bloomsburg University, looking for a fifth consecutive conference championship on 2 May. IUP earned a bye for the semi -final after winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Regular Season Crown. It was the fifth consecutive regular seasonal division title for IUP. The Hawks will be confronted on Friday 2 May at 10:00 am opposite East Stroudsburg in the PSAC and the final final East Stroudsburg, the number two seeds in the PSAC East, beat Millersville earlier this week to secure his place in the PSAC Final Four. The winner of the IUP/East Stroudsburg match will play the winner of the Bloomsburg/Slippery Rock later that day at 16:00 Ita Rankings Ranking of the National Team: IUP (No. 31)

National Doubles: Ming Deewajee, Dani Ramos (no. 22) Iup Notes >> IUP makes the 19th PSAC Tournament performance of the program of all time, including the 14th consecutive dates from 2011.

>> The Hawks are looking for their fifth consecutive and seventh conference title since 2017. IUP appeared nine consecutive performances in the championship match and finished second of 2011-16 every year before he won conference titles in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

>> IUP ended the season strongly and went undefeated in conference competitions while securing the fifth consecutive PSAC West Regular seasonal crown of the program.

>> IUP has kept stable at number two in the RCAA DII Atlantic Region Rankings in 2025, including in the latest list earlier today.

>> IUP only wants to become the third team in PSAC ladies tennis history to win five consecutive PSAC titles.

>> Ming Deewajeand Dani Ramos Make the regular season in 22nd place in 22nd place as the best double combination of IUP. The duo has combined to go 20-9 in general with eight consecutive victories to complete the regular season.

>> Annemiek Sterk And Lieselotte Hartlohner has occupied the number 2 doubles of the season and placed a record of 15-6.

>> The number 3 doubles has seen some rotation this season, but Hannah Beitat And Asel Calbay mainly fulfilled the role.

>> Hartlohner has been in the number 1 Singles-Slot this season and places a record of 14-11. She ended the regular season on a five-match winning streak.

>> In No. 2, Singles Mingwajee was placed a 16-7 record.

>> Dani Ramos Was mainly in the number 3 Singles Slot and places an overall record of 16-10, with victories in the last eight games.

>> No. 4 Singles was occupied by Hannah Beitat For a majority of the season with her booking of a 14-6 general record with victories in 10 of the last 11 games.

>> Asel Calbay Saw action in both no. 4 and no. 5 Singles Slots. She places a general 11-6 record and wins in her last eight games.

>> Annemiek Sterk Determines a 9-6 record at number 5 and no. 6 singles. Strong started the season 1-5 but bounced back with an 8-1 record.

>> Completion of Singles promotion is Isabelle Oikawa Torres that no. 6 singles occupied. She played in 11 games with losses in the first six and ended the season on a five match win streak. >> East Stroudsburg goes to the PSAC and final final for the first time since 1980 with their victory over Millersville.

>> Slippery Rock is in third place in the last NCAA Atlantic Region Ranking and Bloomsburg slot seventh. Successive PSAC -Titels Damestnis >> California (Pa.) 10 (2007-16)

>> Clarion 5 (1986-90)

>> Millersville 4 (1998-2002; shared championships in 1998 and 1999 with Bloomsburg)

>> IUP 4 (2021-24; 2021 Championship Match Not played because of COVID-19)

>> Bloomsburg 3 (2004-06) The NCAA Division II Women 'Stenniss Selection Show 2025 will be broadcast on Monday 5 May at 8:30 pm et ncaa.com. A link to the show is on the front page of NCAA.com. To follow For up-to-date information, go to Iupathletics.com and follow IUP Damestnis on X (Twitter) @Iupcrimsonhawk and @iuptnis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iupathletics.com/news/2025/5/1/womens-tennis-preview-iup-womens-tennis-aims-for-fifth-straight-psac-championship-title.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos