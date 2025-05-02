The fourteen-year-old Indian Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was rejected for a duck with two balls in his first IPLinings that followed after his record-breaking century.

Suryavanshi met a breathtaking 35-ball century-the second fastest in IPL history-for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on Monday, but only a few days later could be worried without the scorers.

In the game on Thursday against Mumbai Indians, the teenager lasted only two balls, chosen Surrey and the will of England for a Deepak Chahar full ball in the first of the innings of the royals. Mumbai Indians won the game with 100 points and ended the hope of Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the play-offs.

The schoolboy, who was registered in the last auction at the age of only 13, only made his fourth performance in the world's prime minister T20 franchise tournament, after he had a memorable ball of the first ball of his debut for six before they followed his one hundred heroism in his third game.

Suryavanshi's record -breaking IPL Century in Statistics

1 – No Indian has touched a faster IPL -Echt than Suryavanshi

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached the second fastest century in the IPL history and reached the milestone of only 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans



14 – The teenager is the youngest man who scores a T20 century

11 – The number of Zekeres Suryavanshi, the joint the most by an Indian in an IPLinings, besides Murali Vijay

35 -The number of deliveries that Suryavanshi took to reach a century, the second fastest in the IPL after Chris Gayle's 30-liver hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in 2013

93.06 – The percentage of the score of Suryavanshi that came through borders – 94 is from the 101. It is the highest part of the runs in a century to get through boundaries in T20's of men

Vaibhav said it was 'a dream come true' after he had beaten 101 out of 38 balls in the IPL in a stunning, headline-making innings



'Suryavanshi Discussion in every Indian household'

Indian cricket journalist Indrajit Sengupta, speaking with Sky Sports News:

“He will be a subject of discussion in every Indian household.

“You can not avoid the media, the social media. Sponsors will now walk behind him, so he has to tackle all these and concentrate on his play and his cricket trip.

“This is a difficult time for him and he has had early exposure, but I think he will receive the right guidance from someone [Rajasthan Royals head coach] Rahul Dravid for his future.

“In T20's he is an immediate inclusion. I feel that he will play for the national team in two years.

“He can clearly also play in Test Cricket for India, it would not surprise me if the test cricket changes.

“He played one Under-19 test for India, against Australia, and scored 104 of 58 deliveries, so he had already been a sensation at Junior levels.

“He started his career in five years old and his father created the right nets for him to practice. His father sold his country to let his son play.”

Suryavanshi, the youngest debutant of the IPL, touches his first IPL delivery for a huge six, against Luckknow Super Giants



Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Suryavanshi became the youngest player who bought in an IPL auction after he was selected by Rajasthan Royals for £ 105,000.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi was picked up in the auction when only 13 years old





His selection only came a few weeks after he had beaten a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial test in Chennai.

Since then he has hit U19 half-centures against Sri Lanka and the VAE, as well as 71 from 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in the domestic 50-over competition of India.

Because he was born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricket player who was born after the tournament started in 2008.

The previous youngest IPL -Debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who was shown in 2019 on 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the meantime, the Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest international cricket player in the IPL and debuts on 17 in 2018 for Punjab Kings.

View every match of the 2025 IPL Live Sky Sports CricketUp to and including the final on Sunday 25 May.