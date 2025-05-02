Sports
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Fourteen-year-old Centurion for two-ball duck in the next IPL-Inings | Cricket -Nieuws
The fourteen-year-old Indian Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was rejected for a duck with two balls in his first IPLinings that followed after his record-breaking century.
Suryavanshi met a breathtaking 35-ball century-the second fastest in IPL history-for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on Monday, but only a few days later could be worried without the scorers.
In the game on Thursday against Mumbai Indians, the teenager lasted only two balls, chosen Surrey and the will of England for a Deepak Chahar full ball in the first of the innings of the royals. Mumbai Indians won the game with 100 points and ended the hope of Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the play-offs.
The schoolboy, who was registered in the last auction at the age of only 13, only made his fourth performance in the world's prime minister T20 franchise tournament, after he had a memorable ball of the first ball of his debut for six before they followed his one hundred heroism in his third game.
Suryavanshi's record -breaking IPL Century in Statistics
1 – No Indian has touched a faster IPL -Echt than Suryavanshi
14 – The teenager is the youngest man who scores a T20 century
11 – The number of Zekeres Suryavanshi, the joint the most by an Indian in an IPLinings, besides Murali Vijay
35 -The number of deliveries that Suryavanshi took to reach a century, the second fastest in the IPL after Chris Gayle's 30-liver hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in 2013
93.06 – The percentage of the score of Suryavanshi that came through borders – 94 is from the 101. It is the highest part of the runs in a century to get through boundaries in T20's of men
'Suryavanshi Discussion in every Indian household'
Indian cricket journalist Indrajit Sengupta, speaking with Sky Sports News:
“He will be a subject of discussion in every Indian household.
“You can not avoid the media, the social media. Sponsors will now walk behind him, so he has to tackle all these and concentrate on his play and his cricket trip.
“This is a difficult time for him and he has had early exposure, but I think he will receive the right guidance from someone [Rajasthan Royals head coach] Rahul Dravid for his future.
“In T20's he is an immediate inclusion. I feel that he will play for the national team in two years.
“He can clearly also play in Test Cricket for India, it would not surprise me if the test cricket changes.
“He played one Under-19 test for India, against Australia, and scored 104 of 58 deliveries, so he had already been a sensation at Junior levels.
“He started his career in five years old and his father created the right nets for him to practice. His father sold his country to let his son play.”
Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
Suryavanshi became the youngest player who bought in an IPL auction after he was selected by Rajasthan Royals for £ 105,000.
His selection only came a few weeks after he had beaten a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial test in Chennai.
Since then he has hit U19 half-centures against Sri Lanka and the VAE, as well as 71 from 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in the domestic 50-over competition of India.
Because he was born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricket player who was born after the tournament started in 2008.
The previous youngest IPL -Debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who was shown in 2019 on 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In the meantime, the Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest international cricket player in the IPL and debuts on 17 in 2018 for Punjab Kings.
View every match of the 2025 IPL Live Sky Sports CricketUp to and including the final on Sunday 25 May.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13359208/vaibhav-suryavanshi-fourteen-year-old-centurion-out-for-two-ball-duck-in-next-ipl-innings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bodycam film shows the ABREGO GARCIA Traffic Station
- The required evacuation after a large earthquake leads to a tsunami alert The latest weather clips
- Dr. Mahathir strikes the quarter naive foreign policy of Anwars, says that Malaysia is now afraid of us and promotes China
- The cricket club of the Quad Cities starts its 28th season
- Donald Trump plans $ 163 billion in waking and unnecessary federal expenses
- Goa stangled Modi, Gandha, Rahul Gandhi, Rau Gandhi, Les Grands Astroites
- The complainant bears witness to the process of sexual violence on hockey
- Here's how China could retaliate against American prices
- What is Trump doing still popular?
- The substitution of Letjen Kunto Arief is considered full of political interests, TB Hasanuddin doubts that the professionalism and integrity of the commander TNI
- No. 21 Womens Tennis returns to Miac Playoff Championship with 4-0 win over St. Olaf
- Harry Prince BBC's new “reconciliation” with the royal family of BBC