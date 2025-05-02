Mens Tennis has five All-Conference Honorees





Arlington, Texas The Western Athletic Conference announced the recipients of the Tennis Prize of 2024-25 and All-Conference Selections on Thursday afternoon. Five Mavericks earned honor in the first and second team. A few MAVs were members of the first team of All-Wac Singles, while UTA was represented with an All-Wac Doubles First Team selection. Second -year Andres Honey closed his 2024-25 season with a place in the first team of All-Wac Singles, his second consecutive season with first team awards. Medus went 14-5 during the season with most of his damage from Court 2 where he went 11-3 while he went 3-1 on Court 1 and 0-1 on the field 3. Medus was at his best during the end of the season and won his last five games, including his lonely conference tournament match. In his last 10 games, Medus had an 8-2 record. Senior Pedro Sasso Had a strong show in the course of the 2024-25 season that culminated in a place in the first team of All-Wac Singles. Sasso posted a 7-8 record over the courts one to four. Sasso bore a 4-3 record at the court 3, a 2-3 record at the court 4 with a 1-1 record at court 2 and a 0-1 record at the court 1. Sasso scored the only point for the MAVs in their match against no. 23 South Florida when Sasso Elij Cham in a three-set thriller 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6. The duo of Meethre Feed And Pedro Sasso The MAVs led throughout the year in Doubles promotion that earned them a place in the first team of the All-Wac Doubles. Barot and Sasso had an impressive 13-4 record with most of their action that came through Court 1 where they went 10-4. The duo went a perfect 3-0 on the field 2. In their last 10 games, the couple went 6-4 and won their only conference tournament Doubles match. UTA had a few representatives in the Second Team of All-Wac Singles to complete this year's All-Conference selections. Recurring Yazid Lahjomri Earned his first all-conference selection after his 8-5 record during the season, his ticket hit the Second Team of All-Wac Singles. The majority of Lahjomri's work came to court 6, where he placed a 6-1 record while holding a 2-3 record on Court 5 and a 0-1 record on Court 4. He posted a seasonal high win of three games during the season and finished the year on a 6-2 run. First -year Mat with ricci Made a great first impression in his Rookie season with the mavs and earned himself a place in the second team of All-Wac Singles. Ricci compiled a 9-5 first-year campaign in which he left 5-3 from the court 4. He went a perfect 2-0 on the field 5 and 2-2 in court 3. 2024-25 WAC Heren Tennis Awards

WAC player of the year Daniel Morozov, Abilene Christian WAC First -year year of the year Tomas Tischner, Abilene Christian WAC coach of the year Juan Nunez, Abilene Christian All-Wac first team Benjamin McDonald, Abilene Christian

Daniel Morozov, Abilene Christian

Tomas Tischner, Abilene Christian

Brice Patoux, Grand Canyon

Andres Honey Ut Arlington

Pedro Sasso Ut Arlington

Ethan Scribner & Alejandro Verdasco, Abilene Christian (Doubles)

Meethre Feed & Pedro Sasso Ut Arlington (double) All-Wac second team Deli Go, Ablene Christian

Andreas Loizas, Grand Canyon

Macbabbbad, Grand Canyon

Filip Stipic, Seattle in

Yazid Lahjomri Ut Arlington

Mat with ricci Ut Arlington

Yan and hseh, seattle u (doubles) #Buuck To follow

For updates, photos behind the scenes, videos and more exciting and personal content, you follow the men's tennis program on X (formally known as Twitter) (@Umavsm tennis) Instagram (@Umavsm tennis) and Facebook (/Umavsm tennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utamavs.com/news/2025/5/1/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-boast-five-all-conference-honorees.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos