Supported by WTT Gold, DIYA Chitale Eyes La Olympics 2028

In the flickering of a fast rally, where margins are blurred by milliseconds, DIYA Chitale not only found clarity about the direction of the ball, but about her career.

In just 21, and in a calm but confident way, the Paddler, born in Mumbai, script her rise in a sport that is often dominated by senior stalwarts.

But DIYAS ambitions stretch much further than national championships or occasionally international upset.

Scroll through her Instagram Account and you will see a mention of her vision: Olympic Games 2028.

It is not just a social media display, it is a route map that she has selected for herself.

Earlier I had the Olympic Games in Paris in my bio, she admits, but I missed that. So, of course, now the goal is the 2028 La Olympics. An Olympic medal is the ultimate target.

There is no bitterness in her voice only a hunger of the patient. A calm knowing that her best is yet to come.

Fresh from her WTT candidate -title win in Tunisia, DIYA Chitale sat down with The bridge For an exclusive interview, where she spoke about her breakthrough moment, long -term goals and the road that lies in front of us.

Tunisia breakthrough

For now, however, the trip is measured one tournament at the same time.

At the WTT meeting in Tunisia, DIYA had what she calls her biggest week on the circuit so far. She walked away with a mixed Doubles title her first with a WTT community service and an important scalp to start up.

Collaborated with Manush Shah, DIYA defeated a strong Japanese pair in the final a result that not only added silverware, but more importantly, believed faith.

It feels very special. It was our very first final at a WTT participant. We had previously played a few halfway, but always lost to top pairs. This time we were really determined to give it our best and we are so happy that we could win.

DIYA Chitale and Manush Shah After winning the WTT Tunisia (PhotoRredit: WTT)

That determination did not appear from the air. The combination, she explains, started casually in October 2023, but soon became serious as soon as they realized that their games were clicking.

We have known each other for quite some time and our binding has become stronger with every tournament. Now we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Even if one of us is eliminated, the other steps up.

She grins while talking about their energy on the field. There is real joy not only in winning, but in the way they play.

We both have a very aggressive style. And we cheer a lot, I think that helps us pump each other up and stay sharp through the competition.

Singles High

Her singles campaign in Tunisia was just as moved. DIYA had to fight through three intense qualifications, including a cliffhanger that came on the last points.

In the last qualifying round I won a very narrow competition, and that gave me confidence for my upcoming matches.

Then came the headline moment: a 3-2 victory over Manika Batra, Indias highly ranked wife Peddler. For DIYA, the competition brought personal meaning.

She has recently been an icon for ladies table tennis players in India. I was 1-2, but I am happy that I could fight and win back.

There is a clear admiration in her tone, but also a calm statement.

Her run ended in the next round, by the winter of Germanys Sabine, but even in that loss there was reflection.

I started strong, but I lost Momentum. The pressure of winning came to me and I couldn't repent. But I learned the importance of staying in the present. I will be better prepared next time.

She carefully does not pause frustrated, just honestly. Every victory, every stumbling, is a note in her mental playbook.

Hobby – habit – crowds

DIYAS story started in Mumbai, in the type of setting many athletes start from a sport that was only played for fun.

But her first tournament illuminated a spark.

It was just a hobby, but I won a bronze in my very first tournament. And then in 2014 I won silver at the Nationals in the category below 12. That was when it became a passion.

By the time she was in her teenage years, she trained abroad, gathered national titles and went to Senior Printing in that difficult transition from Junior promise.

It wasn't always smooth. She points full of losses as a test of faith on 2019 a year.

Even now, if I go through a low phase, I think of 2019. It gave me the confidence that if I just continue, things will turn around.

It helps that she has never been alone in that fight. Her family, she says, has always been her emotional anchor.

They have always believed in me, even if I didn't. They never put me under pressure to just win. They just say, do your best. Enjoy the game. That makes a huge difference.

She laughs, clearly grateful. That kind of trust is rare, and often it is what athletes will start if the results do not.

The extra 1%

For DIYA, improvement is not only about what is happening on the table.

She works closely with mental trainer Mugdha Bavare and fitness coach Yogesh Kankgar to keep calling physically and emotionally.

Spiritual and physical preparation is enormous in table tennis. I work on strength and endurance to maintain long competition days. And agility, because the game is so fast.

But it is the Spirit, she says, that makes the biggest difference, especially in competitions that swing just a few points.

Spiritual training is elusive, but so important. To stay calm in high -pressure situations that can make a difference between winning and losing.

She admits a lot of her mental development to the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League, not only for the high -level matches, but also the training environment.

I followed Utt from the first season. I was really happy when I finally had to play. It gave me the chance not to play against top foreign players alone, but to train with them as teammates.

The exposure, she says, broke mental blocks.

When you beat foreign players here, it breaks the myth that they are inviolable. It gives us faith. Last year I had a very good season that we won silver with my team. Playing under pressure helped.

Eyes on La Olympics

For the time being, everything is going back to that line in her Instagram Bio Olympics 2028. It is not decorative. It is the North Star.

There are now more event categories available, so that helps. But since I started playing at a high level at a high level, I wanted to win a medal for India at the Olympic Games. That's the dream.

She does not say it with ideism with big eyes, she says it as someone who knows the grinding it will take. There are the Asian games 2026 before that. Many more WTT fights. More victories, more lessons.

But she's not hurry. She just plays her game. One meeting at the same time.

Dream big. Give it your best. Don't look for shortcuts or fast results, she says, her voice stable. You get results if you keep trying and enjoy the process.

She leans back a little, a smile pulls her lips as if he remembers everything needed to get here, and everything that still has to come.