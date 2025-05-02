



Cricket Fans express their excitement after Grace Hayden revealed that she will work back with Star Sports for the rest of the Indian Premier League. The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthewhas become a rising star in the media in recent years. She became widespread popularity when she worked for Omroep Star Sports during last year's IPL tournament and then scored a similar role during the Caribbean Premier League. Last year during the IPL she collaborated with the famous father Matthew, who in herself became a popular commentator and analyst. Grace Hayden goes back to the IPL for the second year in a row. Image: Grace Hayden And she revealed this week that she goes back to India to take the same role for the rest of the T20 tournament. “Hired to go back to India for the back of the IPL as part of the Star Sports India team,” she wrote on social media. The 22-year-old too told the Daily Telegraaf: Everythings bigger, louder and brighter in India. It is quite cool to work with my father and to continue the inheritance. I never thought that life would take me in this direction. I was always super sporty. (I) tried to grow up every sport, and I always enjoyed being in front of the camera. Grace Hayden has become a rising star in sports media. Image: Grace Hayden Grace said that India “feels like at home” because of the many journeys her father took to the subcontinent. He brought herbs home and we would cook Indian together, she said. Then I started to visit myself for the IPL and embraced fashion, the people, the energy. “ Grace scored her outbreak role in 2022 as an ambassador for Channel 7 for Oaks Day. Since then she has become a fixture on Seven's Horse Racing coverage and works as a fashion reporter during the Spring Carnival. This year she also landed the role of main presenter for Digital Platform Racing X. RELATED: Fans went to social media to congratulate her on landing again of a performance in the IPL. Many expressed their excitement to see her work again with Father Matthew. Usman Khawaja's wife Rachel – who also works with seven – was one of the many who respond. Dad is always very proud of me in everything I do, she said earlier. We enjoyed working in the cricket room and I will continue to do that. He is proud and knows that I will do the family well. His advice was to have fun and to be myself, to shine in my own way. Matthew Hayden A respected figure in India Grace's father Matthew played 103 tests and 161 ODIs for Australia and scored more than 14,000 points combined for his country. He an average of 50.73 in tests and 43.80 in ODIs, and will perish as one of the best opening fairs in Australia ever. He played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL from 2008 to 2010 and is worshiped on a large scale in India. His tour by the subcontinent in 2001 will live long in memory of cricket fans and scored 549 points in the three-test series with an average of 109.80. The 549 runs remain an Australian record for most in a three-test series.

