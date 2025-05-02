Ohio State is preparing to have 90 stock market players, so that the door remains open for a few transfer additions

With less than four months to go until the beginning of the 2025 season, university football teams still do not know how many players they can have on their schedules this year.

Coaches around the sport have prepared for a limit of 105 players, a decrease in 15 players compared to the previous limit of 120, but that grid limit may no longer be in force in 2025. Although it was still expected that the house v. NCAA arrangement set to share income in the University Sports later this month is approved said last week That she would not approve a settlement that would immediately implement robbery limits, causing athletes to be cut from teams.

As such, Roostimites can be phased in a number of years instead of being immediately reduced to 105 this season. But regardless of what the final schedules are ultimately before 2025, Ohio State will still keep part of his selection open for Walk-Als, although there is no longer any limit of 85 stock market players.

Ryan Day said on Tuesday that Ohio State is planning to have 90 stock market players this season, a number not only determined by him, but by the athletic department and the university as a whole because it determines his budget for the academic year of 2025-26. Furthermore, Ohio State could have somewhere between 15 to 30 walk-ons, depending on what the final scheduling limit is ultimately.

We look at increasing 90 (stock market players). That is what the conversations have been. And then it is difficult if you think it will be at 105 and now they say it might not go to 105, but if so, we better make sure that we can turn quickly, Day said. If the 105-cap is not placed in the game, we work around 120-121 as we have been. So those are a kind of parameters with which we now work, knowing that we might have to run quickly.

Day said that Ohio State was transparent with Walk-Oh who could lose their schedules if the limit of 105 men is implemented, which played a role in four walk-on-on-on-Os of Ohio State TC Caffey, wide recipient travel Stocksdale, Punter Anthony Venneri in the spring of morrowing Evans Evans. Thanks to the elimination of the limit of the stock exchanges, however, the state of Ohio was able to retain his entire selection of stock market players who went through the spring training and still added players to his selection via the transfer portal.

Although there were certainly players who could have chosen to enter the transfer portal after the spring training for an opportunity to earn more playing time elsewhere, day views look that they chose to stay in Osus State as a reflection of Osus efforts to recruit players who really want buckeyes.

It is always important to be transparent in recruiting, but now more than ever what you say you are going to do, you have to make a backup. And I think we did that. And the other part of it is when we recruit boys now, we want boys who want to be Ohio, said Day. If we have to talk to come to the state of Ohio, if the first thing you are looking for, this is not the right place for you. And if people choose Ohio State because they want to come to the state of Ohio, they will stay earlier. And that is just a philosophy that we have had here for a long time, but now more than ever, because of the way things are. And I think guys like to be in Ohio State. They like to be here. And so as long as they are appreciated, they stay because they know the development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iitpsm_ocie

Even with them all stay, Ohio State is currently at 88 stock market players, which leaves the Buckeyes room to add a few more transfers.

The only real remaining need for the state of Ohio is a ready-made defensive tackle, because the depth of Buckeyes behind projected starters Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston remains an important question mark. With still limited options that are still available and the portal is now closed, Day said that the Buckeyes will not force any addition if they cannot find the right fit, since they already have nine defensive tackles on science.

When we bring in someone, it must be an upgrade to what we have. We're not going to do it alone to do it, Day said. I think we have looked and we will keep looking, but we will not only bring in someone to do that, and so we will continue to evaluate that.

Two other possible transfer additions are the former offensive tackle of Sam Houston State Orion Irving and Ball State Kicker Jackson Courville, both who visited Ohio State last week, but have not yet committed themselves to new schools. Irving, who also visited Syracuse, would reinforce the attacking Tackle, while Courville De Buckeyes would give a second kicker on a grant next to Jayden Fielding. Both were not informed from Wednesday evening.

If both choose to become buckeyes and Ohio State would be able to find a valuable addition to defending tackle with Oklahoma State Transfer Justin Kirkland who seem to be the most logical possible option, although Osus level of interest in him is not sure that it could probably make the figures work. The 90-man exhibition number is a self-imposed target instead of a NCAA-Mandated limit, and the implementation of sharing income can enable Ohio State to cover costs for extra players that go beyond those who have the available scholarships.

((UPDATE:Kirkland dedicated to Byu On Thursday, while Irving dedicated to Vanderbilt.)

If the state of Ohio ultimately does not add two or more extra transfers, this will probably assign any remaining fairs to the person who regards it the most deserving walk-ons.

Ohio sets the current selection of 88 stock market players, including the two transfers that it has added so far this spring, former defensive ending Beau Atkinson North Carolina and former offensive Tackle Justin Terry can be found below.

Quarterbacks (3)



Lincoln Kienholz, RS SO.

Julian Sayin, RS Fr.

Tavien St. Clair, Fr.

Run back (6)



CJ Donaldson, Sr.

James Peoples, SO.

Sam Williams-Dixon, RS Fr.

Bo Jackson, Fr.

Anthony Turbo Rogers, Fr.

Isaiah West, Fr.

Wide recipients (11)



David Adolph, RS Jr.

Brandon Inniss, Jr.

Carnell Tate, Jr.

Bryson Rodgers, RS SO.

Jeremiah Smith, SO.

Mylan Graham, RS Fr.

Damarion Witten, RS Fr.

Phillip Bell, Fr.

Processed Jones, Fr.

Bodpegn Miller, Fri.

Quincy Porter, Fr.

Tight ends (7)



Will Kacmarek, RS Sr.

Bennett Christian, RS Jr.

Max Klare, RS Jr.

Jelani Thurman, RS SO.

Max Leblanc, RS Fr.

Brody Lennon, Fr.

Nate Roberts, Fr.

Offensive rulers (15)



Ethan Onianwa, RS Sr.

Carson Hinzman, RS Jr.

Tegra Grind, RS Jr.

Luke Montgomery, Jr.

Phillip Daniels, RS SO.

Joshua Padilla, RS SO.

Austin Siereveld, RS SO.

Deontae Armstrong, RS Fr.

Devontae Armstrong, RS Fr.

Ian Moore, RS Fr.

Justin Terry, RS Fr.

Gabe Vansickle, RS Fr.

Jake Cook, Fr.

Carter Lowe, Fr.

Jayvon Mcfadden, Fr.

Defensive ends (9)



Caden Curry, Sr.

CJ Hicks, Sr.

Beau Atkinson, RS Jr.

Kenyatta Jackson, RS Jr.

Logan George, Jr.

Joshua Mickens, RS SO.

Dominic Kirks, RS Fr.

Zion Grady, Fr.

Epi Sitanilei, Fr.

Defensive Tackles (9)



Tywone Malone, RS Sr.

Kayden McDonald, Jr.

Jason Moore, RS SO.

Will Smith Jr., RS SO.

Eddrick Houston, SO.

Eric Mensah, RS Fr.

Jarquez Carter, Fr.

Permanent ODY, Fr.

Maxwell Roy, Fr.

Linebackers (8)



Sonny Styles, Sr.

Ty Howard, RS Jr.

Arvell Reese, Jr.

Payton Pierce, SO.

Garrett Stover, RS Fr.

TJ Alford, Fr.

Eli Lee, Fr.

Riley Pettijohn, Fr.

Cornerbacks (8)



Lorenzo Styles Jr .. RS Sr.

Davison Igbinosun, Sr.

Jermaine Mathews Jr., Jr.

Aaron Scott Jr., so,

Bryce West, RS Fr.

Miles Lockhart, RS Fr.

Devin Sanchez, Fri.

Jordyn Woods, Fr.

Safeties (8)



Keenan Nelson Jr., RS Jr.

Caleb Downs, Jr.

Malik Hartford, Jr.

Jaylen McClain, SO.

Leroy smoker III, RS Fr.

Faheem -Parts, Fr.

Cody Haddad, Fr.

Deshawn Stewart, Fr.

Kickers (1)



Jayden Fielding, Sr.

Gokkers (2)



Joe McGuire, RS SO.

Nick Mclarty, RS Fr.

Long snappers (1)



John Ferlmann, RS Sr.