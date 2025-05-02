Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2025: characters, dates, history and everything you need to know | ATP Tour





Rome Internazionali bnl d'Italia 2025: characters, dates, history and everything you need to know Everything about the ATP Masters 1000 Tennis Tournament in Rome May 01, 2025 Mike Hewitt/Getty images The international BNL of Italy is held in the Foro Italico.

By ATP staff In the third Clay-Court ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, the world's best players will compete in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where home favorite Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be the action. This is what you need to know prior to the tournament in the Italian capital: When is the international BNL d'Italia?

The 2025 Internazionali BNL d'Italia will be held from 7-18 May. The Clay-Court ATP Masters 1000 tournament, founded in 1930, will take place at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The tournament director is Paolo Lorenzi. Who plays in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia?

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia will contain stars such as the number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Fritz, Jack Draper, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur. When is the draw for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia?

The Rome draw will be made on Monday 5 May, in the afternoon (CEST). What is the schedule for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia?

* Qualification: Monday 5 May and Tuesday 6 May at 10 am

* Main trek: Wednesday 7 May – Tuesday 13 May at 11 am, Wednesday 14 May and Thursday 15 May at 1 pm, Friday 16 May at 1:30 pm, Saturday 17 May at 12.00.

* Dubbel Final: Sunday, May 18, not before 2 p.m.

* Singles Final: Sunday, May 18, not before 5 pm View on the official website What is the prize money and points for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia?

The prize money for the international BNL of Italy is € 8,055,385. Singles

Winner: € 985,030 / 1,000 points

Finalist: € 523,870 / 650 points

Semi-finalist: € 291.040 / 400 points

Quarter finalist: € 165,670 / 200 points

Tour of 16: € 90,445 / 100 points

Tour of 32: € 52,925 / 50 points

Tour of 64: € 30,895 / 30 points

Tour of 96: € 20,820 / 10 points Dubbels (€ per team)

Winner: € 400,560 / 1,000 points

Finalist: € 212,060 / 600 points

Semi-finalist: € 113,880 / 360 points

Quarter finalist: € 56,950 / 180 points

Tour of 16: € 30,540 / 90 points

Tour of 32: € 16,690 / 0 points



How can I view the international BNL of Italy?

Watch live on Tennistv

TV schedule How can I follow the international BNL d'I Italia?

Youtube: International BNL d'Italia

Facebook: International BNL d'Italia

Tick: @internazionraibnlictalia

X: @Intebnlditalia

Instagram: @internazionraibnlictalia Who won the last edition of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in 2024?

Alexander Zverev won the 2024 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Singles title with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Nicolas Jarry in the champion match. Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos lifted the Doubles trophy in Rome with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the final. Who has the Rome record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more?

Most titles, Singles: Rafael Nadal (10)

Most titles, Doubles: Brian Gottfried, Raul Ramirez, Daniel Nestor, Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan (4)

Oldest champion: Novak Djokovic, 34, in 2022

Youngest champion: Bjorn Borg, 17, in 1974

Highly ranked champion: No. 1 Ivan Lendl in 1986, 1988, Jim Courier in 1992, Pete Sampras in 1994, Rafael Nadal in 2009, Novak Djokovic in 2015, 2020, 2022

Lowest ranked champion: No. 47 Felix Mantilla in 2003

Last home champion: Adriano Panatta in 1976

Most match wins: Rafael Nadal (70) See who plays, for the past champions, seeds, points and prize money degradation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/rome-2025-atp-masters-1000-history-draw-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

